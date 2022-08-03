TrustRadius Announces 2022 Summer Best of Awards

TrustRadius announces 785 Best of Awards for software that meet the requirements for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most-trusted research and review platform, announces their first Summer Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship for software products. These award categories are based on buyer feedback highlighting the attributes they care about most. This new mid-year series, which released 785 awards, signifies a shift from Best of Awards going from annual to semi-annual. Given the changes in the economy, B2B buyers' demand for readily available product information, and user feedback, we made the Best of Awards semi-annual to help buyers make the best technology decisions for their business.

"The Summer Best of Awards aims to make the Best of Award-winner list as current as possible," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "Overall, our site is growing in traffic and we are seeing categories like martech, business intelligence, customer experience management, and organizational efficiency tools surge as more buyers look to streamline their business in a recession. It's difficult for vendors to differentiate and for buyers to decipher which technology will be best to reach their goals. So, we wanted to create a space midway through the year to recognize the exceptional vendors who didn't have the opportunity to participate in January's Best of Awards."

The 2022 Summer Best of Awards showcase key insight statistics for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship, giving products the opportunity to win all three. To stay in line with TrustRadius' goals of authenticity and buyer trust, the Best Value and Best Feature Set Awards are based on the highest percentage of respondents who gave high ratings to the product's feature set and value for the price. Along a similar vein, the Best Relationship Award encompasses data from reviewer insights for "Would Buy Again," "Implementation Expectations," and "Sales and Marketing Promises."

"The goal behind all of our awards, including the Summer Best of Awards, is to help buyers identify which products are the best fit for them and to help stand-out vendors achieve recognition," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research. "We hear from our buyers that awards definitely help build trust and allow for that extra affinity for a company during the initial research stage. We analyzed over 18,000 high-quality, in-depth user reviews from the last six months to gather our results for the 2022 Summer Best of Awards. All of these awards come straight from users' opinions."

To qualify for Summer Best of Awards, a minimum of 10 reviews are required during the six-month time period (January 1 to June 30, 2022)—allowing for a more accurate gauge of user sentiment. To make the winner's list, they also have to be in the top three per award type in their category.

Starting this week, Summer Best of Award winners will don badge(s) signifying their win for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and/or Best Relationship, prominently displayed on product and category pages on TrustRadius.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most-trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

