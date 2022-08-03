TrufflezNFT to Launch First NFT Membership Cannabis Consumption Lounge in New York

TrufflezNFT Members will be granted exclusive access to the lounge through ownership of the TrufflezNFT, creating a first-of-its-kind digital and physical experience using NFT and AR/MR technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trufflez, a vertically integrated premium cannabis company and droppLabs , a subsidiary of Dropp Group ("Dropp"), the future-forward web3 enabler, today announce the world's first NFT membership cannabis consumption lounge in New York. The companies partnered in March this year to launch TrufflezNFT, an innovative NFT project that democratizes ownership of cannabis-related IP while providing a strong community focus on cannabis industry education. As an expansion of the project, TrufflezNFT project is announcing the launch of the world's first NFT membership cannabis lounge in partnership with New York-based Elite/AB Hospitality Group. The Trufflez Lounge will open in Williamsburg in November, 2022 and will be accessible only to TrufflezNFT members.

"The Trufflez Lounge represents the beginning of Trufflez's aim to create the Soho House of cannabis," said Leo Hairsprtian, CEO and founder of Trufflez Inc. "We are building a community that offers real-world, vested value. This lounge represents a permanent synergy between the growing sectors of Web3 and cannabis. We are proud to be part of this revolutionary offering with our partner, droppLabs and Elite/AB Hospitality Group."

TrufflezNFT members will enjoy a wide range of benefits at the Trufflez Lounge including access to the cannabis consumption lounge with complimentary proprietary Trufflez products fully integrated with droppLabs' mixed reality experiences. Elite will provide an innovative food menu engineered for cannabis consumers.

"We are thrilled to be the home of this first-of-its-kind lounge," said Anthony Buck Co-Founder of Elite/AB Hospitality Group. "We pride ourselves on offering top of the line hospitality, unique experiences, and most importantly an enjoyable environment for diverse communities. Trufflez NFT is aligned with these values and we look forward to welcoming its members in the city."

TrufflezNFT launched its pre-sale in late June 2022. It offers members a unique portfolio of utility and benefits through a rewards program, lifelong membership discounts, first use access to the upcoming Trufflez delivery service, private IRL events, and a fractionalized IP stake related to two never-been-released proprietary strains.

The public sale of the TrufflezNFT opens on August 6th at 1pm EST. For more information and to join the public sale, please visit truffleznft.com .

About Trufflez Inc.

Founded in 2018 and based in California, the Trufflez team is comprised of leading experts in exotic cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in the United States. As a fully compliant and licensed facility, our mission is to deliver the highest quality products and next-level customer experience to every person we serve. To ensure consistent high-quality standards, Trufflez oversees and manages ALL stages of production, from initial planting to the end user's experience. With 20+ unique strains and growing, Trufflez continues to develop, test, and improve its operations, processes, and product to remain an innovator in the cannabis culture.

About Elite/AB Hospitality Group

Elite/AB Hospitality Group delivers high energy dining experiences, a concept that revolves around the one simple idea that here, EVERYONE IS ELITE. Elite combines Latin food and culture delivering breathtaking dining experiences across New York from their Williamsburg flagship restaurant to partner venues across Manhattan, New York. www.elitewilliamsburg.com

About droppLabs

droppLabs is the leading subsidiary of Dropp Group ("Dropp"), the future-forward web3 enabler. We leverage our proprietary, patent-protected technology stack to provide a foundation and launching point for brands and creators across all industries to successfully transition into web3 while holding true to our roots as a driving force in video and social content-driven commerce. droppLabs covers every/any aspect of an organization's journey into web3 and powers tokenized community experiences for brands, creators, IP owners, consumers and more. Our legacy lies in making experiential eCommerce a reality by empowering creators and elevating an immersive sense of community between artists, brands, businesses, and their target audiences.

Headquartered in New York with additional operational hubs in Canada and Saudi Arabia, Dropp has developed multiple proprietary, patent-protected innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision algorithms, object recognition, streaming, AR, MR, VR and crypto to recognize products in video content and tag them in real-time. With Dropp, the next-generation consumer journey is as simple and streamlined as "See it, Want it, Get it." Dropp's solution suite is made up of several distinct, interoperable offerings, including droppTV, droppLabs, droppX, droppAlt, droppMint, and droppHub, For more info, please visit www.dropplabs.io .

