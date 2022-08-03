Bemis Launches Clean Shield 3" Raised Toilet Seat with Personal Wash Bidet Attachment

Enhanced, personalized cleansing provides independence and advanced hygiene options

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, has launched a Personal Wash Bidet™ attachment available exclusively for use with the Clean Shield raised toilet seat.

Bemis Clean Shield Raised Toilet Seat with Personal Wash Bidet Attachment (PRNewswire)

Bemis Clean Shield is ideal for active adults who plan to age in place, users with mobility issues, and caregivers.

The non-electric Personal Wash Bidet operates simply, allowing users to cleanse themselves independently and maintain their dignity. It is ideal for active adults who plan to age in place; users with mobility issues; and caregivers who assist individuals with bathing, grooming and other personal care activities.

The bidet is designed with an easy twist function, with each click increasing water flow. Its Comfort Stream wash features two independent valves that allow users to easily change water stream, while the adjustable t-valve controls the incoming water pressure. The handle also features a user-operated function that cleanses the nozzle after use.

"The Personal Wash Bidet can be operated easily and independently, giving users enhanced personal hygiene and the ability to remain independent in their own home," said T.J. Stiefvater, director of marketing for Bemis. "Our Clean Shield seat is trusted because it will not loosen with use, and adding the Personal Wash Bidet provides the best of hygiene and toilet safety combined."

The Clean Shield seat itself features a reverse funnel design that keeps waste directed toward the bowl, along with hinges that allow the ring and cover to be placed upright and remain there for easy cleaning. The seat and ring have a glossy surface that is simple to wipe clean, and the seat's residential design blends into any bathroom.

The Clean Shield 3" Raised Toilet Seat with Personal Wash Bidet is packaged in a bundle that includes Support Arms. These arms, designed specifically for the Clean Shield, are tested to 350 pounds on each side, are fully weight bearing, and will not shift during use. The Clean Shield seat itself is tested to 1000 pounds, making it secure for a variety of users. The bundle is available on Amazon, and other online retailers.

About Bemis

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, FLOW by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information visit toiletseats.com or Bemis Manufacturing Company.

