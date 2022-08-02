Omni Federal Wins Five Year $81M Air Force Kessel Run EnDOR Contract

GAINESVILLE, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Federal has been a partner with Air Force Kessel Run since 2018 with multiple contracts supporting a wide range of activities including but not limited to software engineering, design, digital transformation, data, platform engineering, security, and modeling & simulation.

For the new Enterprise Developer/Designer Operational Requirement (EnDOR) contract, Omni Federal is focused on bringing UX design, software engineering, architecture, development and subject matter expertise to collaborate with Kessel Run and deliver software at the speed of need to the warfighter. Support for EnDOR spans multiple organizations within Kessel Run including Operational Command and Control (OpsC2), All Domain Common Platform (ADCP), Targeting & GEOINT (T&G), CTO Group and Security. Personnel work together in a collaborative manner to deliver combat capability to the warfighter in mission critical environments. Total contract value for Omni Federal with all options is $81.4M.

Omni brings proven expertise and capabilities to EnDOR from across our commercial and Federal portfolios. This includes experience and best practices for Software, Cloud, Data and DevSecOps from our other Software Factory work supporting BESPIN, LevelUP, Black Label, Army Software Factory and other classified software factory efforts supporting the DoD and Intelligence Community.

