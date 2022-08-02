MILITARY TRIBUTE BREWERY ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JOHN DALY MAJOR ED HEART OF A LION FOUNDATION

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Military tribute brewery Armed Forces Brewing Company announced today that it will donate a portion of the profits from the sale of its light beer Preamble – We The People and Preamble – We The People merchandise to the John Daly Major Ed Heart of A Lion Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support for America's Veterans, First Responders, and their families.

"We are excited to partner with the John Daly Major Ed Heart of A Lion Foundation to help further their wonderful cause," said Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company. "Major Ed Pulido is an American hero, John Daly is a golfing legend, and we are honored to be able to join forces to make a major impact in the world of philanthropy."

"Armed Forces Brewing Company stands for the same principles we do at the John Daly Major Ed Heart of A Lion Foundation," said Major Ed Pulido, an Army Veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2004 and is a Purple Heart recipient. "They are all about our great country, honoring the American flag, and helping America's Veterans and first responders. We are proud to be affiliated with this great American beer company."

Armed Forces Brewing Company's Preamble beer is crisp, clean, and made with one malt and a single American hop grown by U.S. Military Veterans at Dog Star Hops in Michigan. It has a light malt sweetness balanced by a restrained herbal hop profile. Preamble is presently available by mail order in more than 40 states, in Virginia and Maryland and in more than150 H-E-B stores in Texas. Armed Forces Brewing Company was recently selected by Walmart and Sam's Club for distribution into their stores in 2023.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is owned by Military Veterans and is known for great tasting beers as well as its outrageous and patriotic videos for its public stock offering, which has already attracted more than 5,000 investors. More information on the SEC-qualified public offering is available at www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/preamble.

About Armed Forces Brewing Company

Armed Forces Brewing Company was created to pay homage to the U.S. Military through its beers that pay tribute to each branch of the Military. Launched in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company was founded by patriotic experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry and Military Veterans and plans to employ Veterans and Veteran family members as at least 70% of its workforce to make and sell great American beer.

For more information visit https://ownarmedforcesbrewingco.com/ourmission/

