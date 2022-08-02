Ask the Doctor
KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES JULY SALES

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Brand Continues to Capture Increased Share of Market in SUV, Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Segments

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by the all-new Sportage SUV, Kia America today announced overall July sales of 62,449 units. Available in gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the Sportage SUV posted record July sales of 11,985 units, breaking the previous July mark set in 2021. Sales of the Sorento SUV, which is also available in gas, HEV and PHEV configurations, increased 16-percent month-over-month. Overall, sales of Kia's electric and hybrid models increased 86-percent year-over-year.

"As Kia continues to outpace the industry, we are well on our way to establishing the brand as a sales leader with our popular Sorento and Sportage SUVs and our electrified models including the EV6 and Niro models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the introduction of the Sportage PHEV and the ongoing popularity of the all-electric Kia EV6, the brand's push toward electrification is ongoing and we expect to continue gaining share in this important category. Kia's eco-friendly line-up will be further enhanced as production begins on the all-new 2023 Niro family of hybrid models which arrive in Kia showrooms this October."

In addition to sales, July saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • A new creative campaign for one of the brand's most iconic models, the 2023 Soul. The campaign features NFTs as talent and incorporates a unique QR code embedded into the creative. When viewers scan the code with a smartphone, they can easily obtain one of 10,100 Kia-themed NFTs and it will be seamlessly deposited and stored in their own Sweet blockchain wallet.
  • Kia's continued expansion of the company's commitment to education through $1,800,000 in donations to fund scholarships for underrepresented and underprivileged students across the U.S.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF JULY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

1,716

N/A

14,284

N/A

Rio

1,992

3,297

16,910

19,970

Forte

10,016

12,423

61,822

74,582

K5/Optima

6,440

9,233

41,752

60,353

Cadenza

N/A

8

1

233

Stinger

513

1,419

5,676

7,917

K900

N/A

2

N/A

72

Soul

5,322

7,838

32,930

46,618

Niro

643

2,648

18,309

14,465

Seltos

3,790

4,412

23,556

36,597

Sportage

11,985

10,626

64,341

64,000

Sorento

9,473

5,750

48,518

54,063

Telluride

8,318

8,661

55,211

54,099

Carnival/Sedona

2,241

3,782

12,479

15,641

Total

62,449

70,099

395,789

448,610

