The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU Announces Its Accepting Applications for the 2023 Community of Fellows

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU Announces Its Accepting Applications for the 2023 Community of Fellows

ATLANTA , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clark Atlanta University's (CAU) Executive Leadership Institute and higher education stakeholders announced that its accepting applications for the 2023 Community of Fellows for the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at CAU. Since its launch in 2021, HBCU ELI has seen an increase in the number of applications, including candidates from a variety of industries ranging from education and finance to marketing and law. The growth signifies the relevancy of ELI's curriculum amid the pandemic and included the most diverse executive leadership cohort in history.

The Executive Leadership Institute is a 12-month leadership development program at Clark Atlanta University. Through interactive learning sessions with ELI faculty and discussion with education practitioners, each will build networks and develop management and leadership skills for immediate application, with the goal of advancing equity in educational outcomes for all students.

Since 2021, more than one hundred and fifty candidates applied to join the prestigious group. Over 90% of whom have an existing HBCU affiliation as alums and or administrators. Each year, ELI selects 20-30 qualified candidates.

The groundbreaking initiative continues to serve as an incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents of over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The first program of its kind, ELI is preserving and strengthening HBCUs as a hub for education, opportunity and uplift in the Black community. The effort is supported by multiple donors, including the Chan Zuckerberg Institute, ECMC, and the Rich Foundation, Bank of America, UMC, among others.

Since 2021, some of the following ELI fellows have accepted promotions/appointments:

Dr. Rochelle Ford appointed President of Dillard University . Former Dean, School of Communications at Elon University





Dr. Josiah Sampson , promoted to Vice President for Enrollment Management at Jackson State University





Dr. Keith Hargrove appointed Provost & Sr. VP for Academic Affairs, Tuskegee University . Former Dean, College of Engineer, Tennessee State University .





Dr. Kara Brown appointed Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of Arkansas (UA) Little Rock . Former Dean of Student Life/Dean of Student Activities, UA Pine Bluff.





Dr. Letizia Gambrell-Boone appointed Vice President for Student Affairs. Former Director, Research Initiative and Public Hearings.





Dr. Zakiya Brown promoted to Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Lincoln University of Missouri . Former CSAO/Dean of Students, Title IX Coordinator and Chief Diversity Officer.





Dr. Braque Talley promoted by Alabama A&M University (AAMU) named as its next Vice-President for Student Affairs. Former Vice Chancellor, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff .





Dr. Michael J. Self, Sr. selected as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lincoln University of Missouri . Former Assistant Provost and Dean, Metropolitan State University

ELI's robust curriculum equips fellows with the tools and insights to effectively lead an HBCU. This includes operations, budgeting, alumni relations, fundraising and development, as well as board governance and human resource management. The new 2023 cohort will participate in both virtual and in-person classes to help better equip them to fill vacant HBCU presidencies and other executive leadership positions.

"HBCUs are critical to our macroeconomy as cognitive diversity is key to global innovation" said Dr. George T. French Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "Through the ELI at CAU, we've established a reputation as a premier pipeline for the next generation of higher education leaders who take a thoughtful, modern approach to education innovation."

The Executive Leadership Program leverages the expertise of outstanding practitioners, including members of the HBCU ELI Advisory Board and the Council of HBCU Past Presidents, each of whom partners with ELI faculty (current and past presidents) to bring their leadership experience into the program.

According to UNCF (7/2022), HBCUs account for just 3% of US higher education institutions yet educate 10% of all Black college students.; graduate 80% of Black judges, 50% of Black doctors, and 50% of Black lawyers in the US; and award 24% of all bachelor's degrees received by African Americans in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

"The first community of fellows learned and connected in a manner that is unprecedented for executive programs, largely in part to the work of our amazing leadership team," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of the HBCU ELI at CAU and former President of Bennett College. "This unique curriculum was designed specifically for HBCUs, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of our labor. HBCUs matter today — now more than ever."

The Institute is currently accepting highly qualified applications through October 19, 2022 for the class of 2023 ELI at CAU. For program updates visit https://www.cau.edu/school-of-education/HBCU-Executive-Leadership-Institute/index.html. Join the conversation on social media @hbcueli and #hbcueli.

About The Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University

ELI at CAU equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through ELI at CAU, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs also boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. For more information, join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, educational experiences, and high-value engagement, CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit cau.edu.

Media Contacts:

Cecilia Cheeks for ELI

cecilia@cecintelpr.com

404-909-9540

Jolene Butts Freeman, for CAU

jbutts-freeman@cau.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Executive Leadership Institute