Grain Trade Re-Invented: global Agri-Tech provider Agro.Club enters Brazil

NEW YORK , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its international expansion strategy, Agro.Club, a global AgTech solutions provider, announces its expansion into Brazil. Its Full Stack B2B Grain Marketplace serves a vast unmet demand for grain trade digitalization, by making it more transparent, efficient, and risk-free for all players involved. Agro.Club has appointed ex-CEO of Sodrugestvo Brasil, Clesio G. Silva, as the CEO for its business in the region.

"We leverage technology to streamline and de-risk the complexity of grain transactions for the full value chain..."

Agro.Club comes to Brazil with its unique Full Stack Marketplace model that has already demonstrated rapid scale and has proven to increase transparency, resolve inefficiencies in execution of the grain transactions, facilitate logistics, and fill financing gaps for the farmers and grain companies.

Brazil is the fourth largest food producer in the world with the Agricultural sector contributing approximately 5.9% of the country's GDP. Brazil is one of the largest global producers of soybeans, corn, and sugarcane. It exported a record 86.63 million tons of soybeans in 2021, as reported by the National Association of Cereal Exporters (ANEC).

The appointment of Clesio G. Silva to the position of Chief Executive Officer in Brazil will accelerate Agro.Club's go-to-market strategy and expansion in the region, by providing a more profound understanding of the needs of the farmers and key business players in the country. Mr. Silva is a top-tier executive who has successfully managed multibillion-dollar businesses in agriculture (seeds, crop protection, grain trade) with multinationals such as Sodrugestvo, Adama, Bayer, etc. in addition to LatAm companies (Algar Tech, BRF, etc). Through his 20+ years of professional experience, he has gained a strong track record of expanding and managing complex operations, building up talented teams and partnering with the broader agriculture ecosystem.

"Agro.Club has already demonstrated strong product market fit in grain trading supported by a robust scalable technology platform. With our Full Stack B2B Grain Marketplace, we will add more value and convenience to local players. The tech algorithms are not only meant to help farmers and grain companies transact more effectively, but they also facilitate grain quality control, KYC, logistics, and financing of transactions," says Clesio Silva, newly appointed CEO for Agro.Club Brazil.

Agro.Club's global CEO and founder Egor Kirin comments, "Following Agro.Club's initial strategy, we strengthen our international presence by entering Latin America. We plan to rapidly expand our market share in Brazil while closely cooperating with existing players in the region and serving their needs. We are a company that does not shy away from the "messiness" and complexity in grain transactions. Rather, we leverage technology to streamline and de-risk it for the full value chain. Thanks to high adoption and retention of our customers, our business has grown 25X in the last 12 months and is already a profitable operation, so we are taking a proven model to the Brazilian market".

Agro.Club is a US-based Agri-Tech supplier with operations across North America, Europe, and now South America. Founded in 2018 by Egor Kirin, Agro.Club offers a 100% Ag-focused platform that increases efficiency across the whole agricultural value chain. The company runs a full stack B2B grain marketplace with sales enablement tools. It has over 160 employees globally, over 100 corporate customers (Cargill, Mars, LDC, etc.), more than 35,000 farmers, and over $200 million of annualized transactions.

Agro.Club has so far raised capital from marquee global investors such as: Rabo Frontier Ventures (Rabobank), Speedinvest, VentureFriends, Elevator Ventures (Raiffeisen Bank), etc.

