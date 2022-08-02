DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- 2Q22 Net Sales of $3.3 billion, increased 7%; organic sales increased 9% versus year-ago period
- 2Q22 GAAP Income from continuing operations of $365 million; operating EBITDA of $829 million increased 6% versus year-ago period; consistent operating EBITDA margin on year-over-year and sequential basis
- 2Q22 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.71; adjusted EPS of $0.88 increased 11% versus year-ago period
- ~$665 million of capital returned to shareholders during the quarter through $500 million in share repurchases and ~$165 million in dividends
- Pricing actions continue to fully offset higher inflationary costs from raw materials, logistics and energy
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- - DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced financial results(1) for the second quarter of 2022.
"We delivered second quarter financial results ahead of expectations by maintaining a disciplined focus on pricing actions and operational excellence in the face of continued global supply chain and logistics challenges and ongoing inflationary pressure," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Underlying demand during the quarter in our key end-markets remained strong. Year-over-year and sequential sales and earnings growth in a volatile macro environment demonstrated the strength of our portfolio, our deep customer relationships and the leading market positions we hold globally."
"We continue to advance our previously announced portfolio actions of acquiring Rogers Corporation and divesting a substantial portion of the former Mobility & Materials segment," Breen continued. "Regarding Rogers, we expect to close the acquisition during the third quarter of 2022, with China being the last remaining jurisdiction requiring regulatory approval. For the M&M transactions, we continue to expect the completion of the sale of portions of this business to Celanese to close around year-end."
"As DuPont drives innovation investment to support long-term growth, we continue to introduce new products across our key growth pillars," Breen said. "We are excited to have won four 2022 Edison Awards highlighting innovative technologies, while also progressing well with our broader new product pipeline to support growth over the coming years."
Second Quarter 2022 Results(1)
Dollars in millions, unless noted
2Q'22
2Q'21
Change
vs. 2Q'21
Organic Sales (2)
vs. 2Q'21
Net sales
$3,322
$3,104
7 %
9 %
GAAP Income from continuing operations
$365
$395
(8) %
Operating EBITDA(2)
$829
$780
6 %
Operating EBITDA(2) margin %
25.0 %
25.1 %
(10) bps
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
$0.71
$0.73
(3) %
Adjusted EPS(2)
$0.88
$0.79
11 %
Net sales
- Net sales increased 7% on organic sales(2) growth of 9%; portfolio benefit of 1% was more than offset by a 3% currency headwind.
- Organic sales(2) growth of 9% consisted of an 8% increase in price and 1% increase in volume.
- 9% organic sales(2) growth in Water & Protection; 8% organic sales(2) growth in Electronics & Industrial; 15% organic sales(2) growth in retained businesses reported in Corporate & Other, which predominantly consists of our auto adhesives portfolio.
- Organic sales(2) growth in all regions globally, including 13% in U.S & Canada, 8% in EMEA and 6% in Asia Pacific.
GAAP Income/GAAP EPS from continuing operations
- GAAP income/GAAP EPS from continuing operations declined as higher segment earnings and a lower share count were more than offset by lower gains on business divestitures and a higher tax rate compared to the year-ago period.
Operating EBITDA(2)
- Operating EBITDA(2) increased as pricing actions, earnings associated with Laird Performance Materials and volume gains more than offset higher inflationary costs from raw materials, logistics and energy.
Adjusted EPS(2)
- Adjusted EPS(2) increased due to higher segment earnings and a lower share count partially offset by a higher tax rate compared to the year-ago period.
Operating cash flow
- Operating cash flow in the quarter of $86 million and capital expenditures of $135 million resulted in free cash flow(2) of $(49) million.
Second Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
Electronics & Industrial
Dollars in millions, unless noted
2Q'22
2Q'21
Change
vs. 2Q'21
Organic Sales(2)
vs. 2Q'21
Net sales
$1,527
$1,320
16 %
8 %
Operating EBITDA
$480
$424
13 %
Operating EBITDA margin %
31.4 %
32.1 %
(70) bps
Net sales
- Net sales increased 16% on organic sales(2) growth of 8%; a portfolio benefit of 11%, reflecting the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials in the prior year, was slightly offset by a 3% currency headwind.
- Organic sales(2) growth of 8% driven by a 6% increase in volume and a 2% increase in price.
Operating EBITDA
- Increase in operating EBITDA driven by earnings associated with Laird Performance Materials, volume gains and higher pricing which was partially offset by higher raw material and logistics costs.
Water & Protection
Dollars in millions, unless noted
2Q'22
2Q'21
Change
vs. 2Q'21
Organic Sales(2)
vs. 2Q'21
Net sales
$1,497
$1,412
6 %
9 %
Operating EBITDA
348
352
(1) %
Operating EBITDA margin %
23.2 %
24.9 %
(170) bps
Net sales
- Net sales increased 6% as organic sales(2) growth of 9% was partially offset by a 3% currency headwind.
- Organic sales(2) growth of 9% reflects a 12% increase in price and a 3% decline in volume. The increase in price reflects broad-based actions taken across the segment to offset continued cost inflation.
Operating EBITDA
- Operating EBITDA was down slightly as pricing actions taken to offset higher raw material, logistics and energy costs were more than offset by volume declines.
Outlook
Dollars in millions, unless noted
3Q'22E
Full Year 2022E
Net sales
$3,170 - $3,370
$13,000 - $13,400
Operating EBITDA(2)
Approx. $810
$3,250 - $3,350
Adjusted EPS(2)
Approx. $0.81
$3.27 - $3.43
"Our strong first half 2022 results reflect positively on the secular end-markets in which we operate and highlight our team's focus on execution," said Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont. "As we look towards the second half, demand and overall order trends in our key end-markets remain solid, however, future uncertainties continue to exist including continued inflationary pressure, challenging supply chains, and U.S. dollar strength against global currencies."
"We are narrowing our full year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.20-$3.50 to $3.27-$3.43 while maintaining the mid-point of our previous range." Koch continued. "Our updated full year 2022 guidance ranges for net sales and operating EBITDA reflect incremental foreign currency headwinds and the removal of contribution from the Biomaterials business, which was divested on May 31, 2022."
"We expect third quarter 2022 net sales and operating EBITDA to be slightly weaker than second quarter 2022 as sequential volume increases are expected to be offset by foreign currency headwinds and the absence of the Biomaterials net sales contribution," Koch said. "We are also expecting a negative impact during the third quarter on operating EBITDA of approximately $15 million from unplanned downtime at our Spruance site in Virginia within the W&P segment resulting from an unforeseen utility disruption with a third-party supplier. On a year-over-year basis, we expect third quarter net sales to be up 2 percent at the mid-point of the range, or up high single-digits on an organic basis."
Conference Call
The Company will host a live webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results and business outlook beginning today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the DuPont's Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the DuPont's Investor Relations Events and Presentations page following the live event.
(1)
During the first quarter of 2022, a substantial portion of the Company's historic Mobility & Materials segment met the criteria to be classified as discontinued operations for current and historical periods. See page 5 for further information, including the basis of presentation included in this release.
(2)
Adjusted EPS, operating EBITDA, organic sales and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion, including a definition of significant items. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, including details of significant items begins on page 11 of this communication.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 3,322
$ 3,104
$ 6,596
$ 6,121
Cost of sales
2,149
1,959
4,259
3,820
Research and development expenses
141
133
284
272
Selling, general and administrative expenses
385
395
774
790
Amortization of intangibles
148
127
301
252
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
—
5
101
7
Acquisition, integration and separation costs
13
23
21
29
Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates
20
20
46
43
Sundry income (expense) - net
94
135
97
154
Interest expense
122
129
242
275
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
478
488
757
873
Provision for income taxes on continuing operations
113
93
160
92
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
365
395
597
781
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
430
92
706
5,104
Net income
795
487
1,303
5,885
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
8
9
28
13
Net income available for DuPont common stockholders
$ 787
$ 478
$ 1,275
$ 5,872
Per common share data:
Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic
$ 0.71
$ 0.74
$ 1.12
$ 1.37
Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic
0.85
0.17
1.38
8.98
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.56
$ 0.91
$ 2.51
$ 10.35
Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted
$ 0.71
$ 0.73
$ 1.12
$ 1.37
Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted
0.85
0.17
1.38
8.96
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.55
$ 0.90
$ 2.50
$ 10.33
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
505.4
529.6
508.7
567.0
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
506.3
531.2
510.2
568.5
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,439
$ 1,972
Accounts and notes receivable - net
2,267
2,159
Inventories
2,356
2,086
Prepaid and other current assets
187
177
Assets held for sale
—
245
Assets of discontinued operations
7,757
7,664
Total current assets
14,006
14,303
Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation (June 30, 2022 -
5,564
5,753
Other Assets
Goodwill
16,610
16,981
Other intangible assets
5,805
6,222
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
53
53
Investments and noncurrent receivables
836
919
Deferred income tax assets
137
116
Deferred charges and other assets
1,429
1,360
Total other assets
24,870
25,651
Total Assets
$ 44,440
$ 45,707
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$ 661
$ 150
Accounts payable
2,135
2,102
Income taxes payable
352
201
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,004
1,040
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
—
25
Liabilities of discontinued operations
1,342
1,413
Total current liabilities
5,494
4,931
Long-Term Debt
10,625
10,632
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
590
1,459
Pension and other post-employment benefits - noncurrent
694
762
Other noncurrent obligations
900
873
Total other noncurrent liabilities
2,184
3,094
Total Liabilities
18,303
18,657
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock (authorized 1,666,666,667 shares of $0.01 par value each;
issued 2022: 500,896,434 shares; 2021: 511,792,785 shares)
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
49,176
49,574
Accumulated deficit
(22,808)
(23,187)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(845)
41
Total DuPont stockholders' equity
25,528
26,433
Noncontrolling interests
609
617
Total equity
26,137
27,050
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 44,440
$ 45,707
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
In millions (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 1,303
$ 5,885
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
623
724
Credit for deferred income tax and other tax related items
(922)
(157)
Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received
6
(38)
Net periodic benefit (credit) cost
(3)
4
Periodic benefit plan contributions
(39)
(46)
Net gain on sales and split-offs of assets, businesses and investments
(67)
(5,118)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
101
14
Other net loss
37
92
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:
Accounts and notes receivable
(283)
(346)
Inventories
(537)
(337)
Accounts payable
217
232
Other assets and liabilities, net
(141)
(91)
Cash provided by operating activities
295
818
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(386)
(499)
Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested
300
172
Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired
5
(11)
Purchases of investments
(15)
(2,001)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
—
2,001
Other investing activities, net
6
9
Cash used for investing activities
(90)
(329)
Financing Activities
Changes in short-term notes borrowings
511
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt transferred to IFF at split-off
—
1,250
Payments on long-term debt
—
(5,000)
Purchases of common stock
(875)
(1,143)
Proceeds from issuance of Company stock
83
108
Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements
(23)
(25)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(20)
(24)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(335)
(319)
Cash transferred to IFF and subsequent adjustments
(11)
(100)
Other financing activities, net
(4)
(3)
Cash used for financing activities
(674)
(5,256)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(78)
(28)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(547)
(4,795)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period
2,037
8,733
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period
39
42
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
2,076
8,775
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period
1,500
3,942
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period
29
38
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 1,529
$ 3,980
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region
Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Electronics & Industrial
$ 1,527
$ 1,320
$ 3,063
$ 2,620
Water & Protection
1,497
1,412
2,926
2,740
Corporate & Other 1
298
372
607
761
Total
$ 3,322
$ 3,104
$ 6,596
$ 6,121
U.S. & Canada
$ 1,095
$ 972
$ 2,144
$ 1,864
EMEA 2
565
552
1,142
1,110
Asia Pacific
1,553
1,486
3,098
2,961
Latin America
109
94
212
186
Total
$ 3,322
$ 3,104
$ 6,596
$ 6,121
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Local Price &
Volume
Total
Organic
Currency
Portfolio & Other
Total
Percent change from prior year (Unaudited)
Electronics & Industrial
2 %
6 %
8 %
(3) %
11 %
16 %
Water & Protection
12
(3)
9
(3)
—
6
Corporate & Other 1
12
(3)
9
(2)
(27)
(20)
Total
8 %
1 %
9 %
(3) %
1 %
7 %
U.S. & Canada
12 %
1 %
13 %
— %
— %
13 %
EMEA2
9
(1)
8
(8)
2
2
Asia Pacific
4
2
6
(3)
2
5
Latin America
10
4
14
1
1
16
Total
8 %
1 %
9 %
(3) %
1 %
7 %
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Local Price &
Volume
Total
Organic
Currency
Portfolio & Other
Total
Percent change from prior year (Unaudited)
Electronics & Industrial
1 %
7 %
8 %
(2) %
11 %
17 %
Water & Protection
11
(1)
10
(3)
—
7
Corporate & Other 1
11
(4)
7
(2)
(25)
(20)
Total
7 %
2 %
9 %
(2) %
1 %
8 %
U.S. & Canada
11 %
4 %
15 %
— %
— %
15 %
EMEA2
9
—
9
(7)
1
3
Asia Pacific
3
2
5
(2)
2
5
Latin America
8
4
12
—
2
14
Total
7 %
2 %
9 %
(2) %
1 %
8 %
1.
Corporate & Other includes activities of the Retained Businesses and previously divested businesses.
2.
Europe, Middle East and Africa.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Operating EBITDA by Segment
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Electronics & Industrial
$ 480
$ 424
$ 956
$ 860
Water & Protection
348
352
689
707
Corporate & Other 1
1
4
2
16
Total
$ 829
$ 780
$ 1,647
$ 1,583
1. In addition to corporate expenses, Corporate & Other includes activities of the Retained Businesses and previously divested businesses.
Equity in Earnings of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Electronics & Industrial
$ 9
$ 10
$ 19
$ 19
Water & Protection
8
8
22
20
Corporate & Other 1
3
2
5
4
Total equity earnings included in operating EBITDA (GAAP)
$ 20
$ 20
$ 46
$ 43
1. Corporate & Other includes activities of the Retained Businesses and previously divested businesses.
Reconciliation of "Income (Loss) from continuing operations, net of tax" to "Operating EBITDA"
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Income from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP)
$ 365
$ 395
$ 597
$ 781
+ Provision for income taxes on continuing operations
113
93
160
92
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$ 478
$ 488
$ 757
$ 873
+ Depreciation and amortization
281
262
578
517
- Interest income 1
2
5
3
9
+ Interest expense
120
129
238
275
- Non-operating pension/OPEB benefit 1
6
7
13
13
- Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net 1
9
(10)
4
(16)
+ Future reimbursable indirect costs
15
15
31
31
- Significant items
48
112
(63)
107
Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 829
$ 780
$ 1,647
$ 1,583
1.
Included in "Sundry income (expense) - net."
Reconciliation of "Cash provided by operating activities" to Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
In millions (Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) 1
$ 86
$ 440
$ 295
$ 818
Capital expenditures
$ (135)
$ (216)
(386)
(499)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ (49)
$ 224
$ (91)
$ 319
1.
Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows included in the schedules above for major GAAP cash flow categories as well as further detail relating to the changes in "Cash provided by operating activities" for the six month periods noted. In addition, includes cash activity related to the M&M Businesses and in the comparative period, the former Nutrition & Biosciences business segment prior to separation.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net Income 2
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results (GAAP)
$ 478
$ 357
$ 0.71
Less: Significant items
Acquisition, integration and separation costs 4
(13)
(11)
(0.02)
Acquisition, integration and separation costs
Gain on divestiture 5
63
57
0.11
Sundry income (expense) - net
Intended Rogers Acquisition financing fees 6
(2)
(2)
—
Interest expense
Income tax related item
—
(11)
(0.02)
Provision for income taxes on continuing operation
Total significant items
$ 48
$ 33
$ 0.07
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(148)
(115)
(0.23)
Amortization of intangibles
Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit
6
5
0.01
Sundry income (expense) - net
Less: Future reimbursable indirect costs
(15)
(12)
(0.02)
Cost of sales; Research and development expenses; Selling, general and administrative expenses
Adjusted results (non-GAAP)
$ 587
$ 446
$ 0.88
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net Income 2
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results (GAAP)
$ 488
$ 390
$ 0.73
Less: Significant items
Acquisition, integration and separation costs 7
(23)
(21)
(0.04)
Acquisition, integration and separation costs
Restructuring and asset related charges - net 8
(5)
(3)
(0.01)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
Gain on divestiture 9
140
105
0.20
Sundry income (expense) - net
Income tax related item
—
(2)
—
Provision for income taxes on continuing operation
Total significant items
$ 112
$ 79
$ 0.15
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(127)
(100)
(0.20)
Amortization of intangibles
Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit
7
4
0.01
Sundry income (expense) - net
Less: Future reimbursable indirect costs
(15)
(12)
(0.02)
Cost of sales; Research and development expenses; Selling, general and administrative expenses
Adjusted results (non-GAAP)
$ 511
$ 419
$ 0.79
1.
Income from continuing operations before income taxes.
2.
Net income from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
3.
Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted.
4.
Acquisition, integration and separation costs related to strategic initiatives including the sale of the Biomaterials business unit, the acquisition of Laird PM and the Intended Rogers Acquisition.
5.
Reflects the gains on sale of the Biomaterials business unit within Corporate & Other and the sale of a land use right within the Water & Protection segment.
6.
Reflects structuring fees and the amortization of the commitment fees related to the financing agreements entered into in preparation for the Intended Rogers Acquisition.
7.
Acquisition, integration and separation costs related to strategic initiatives, which primarily includes the sale of the Solamet®, Biomaterials, and Clean Technologies business units.
8.
Includes Board approved restructuring plans and asset related charges.
9.
Reflects the gain from the sale of the Solamet® business within Corporate & Other and post-closing adjustments related previously divested businesses.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net Income 2
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results (GAAP)
$ 757
$ 571
$ 1.12
Less: Significant items
Acquisition, integration and separation costs 4
(21)
(17)
(0.03)
Acquisition, integration and separation costs
Restructuring and asset related charges - net 5
(7)
(5)
(0.01)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
Asset impairment charges 6
(94)
(65)
(0.12)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
Gain on divestiture 7
63
57
0.11
Sundry income (expense) - net
Intended Rogers Acquisition financing fees 8
(4)
(3)
(0.01)
Interest expense
Income tax related item
—
(14)
(0.03)
Provision for income taxes on continuing operations
Total significant items
$ (63)
$ (47)
$ (0.09)
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(301)
(234)
(0.46)
Amortization of intangibles
Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit
13
10
0.02
Sundry income (expense) - net
Less: Future reimbursable indirect costs
(31)
(24)
(0.05)
Cost of sales; Research and development expenses; Selling, general and administrative expenses
Adjusted results (non-GAAP)
$ 1,139
$ 866
$ 1.70
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
Pretax 1
Net Income 2
EPS 3
Income Statement Classification
Reported results (GAAP)
$ 873
$ 778
$ 1.37
Less: Significant items
Acquisition, integration and separation costs 9
(29)
(26)
(0.04)
Acquisition, integration and separation costs
Restructuring and asset related charges - net 5
(7)
(5)
(0.01)
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
Gain on divestitures 10
143
108
0.19
Sundry income (expense) - net
Income tax related item 11
—
75
0.13
Provision for income taxes on continuing operations
Total significant items
$ 107
$ 152
$ 0.27
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(252)
(197)
(0.35)
Amortization of intangibles
Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit
13
7
0.01
Sundry income (expense) - net
Less: Future reimbursable indirect costs
(31)
(24)
(0.04)
Cost of sales; Research and development expenses; Selling, general and administrative expenses
Adjusted results (non-GAAP)
$ 1,036
$ 840
$ 1.48
1.
Income from continuing operations before income taxes.
2.
Net income from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.
3.
Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted.
4.
Acquisition, integration and separation costs related to strategic initiatives including the sale of the Biomaterials business unit, the acquisition of Laird PM and the Intended Rogers Acquisition.
5.
Includes Board approved restructuring plans and asset related charges.
6.
Reflects a pre-tax impairment charge related to an equity method investment.
7.
Reflects the gains on sale of the Biomaterials business unit within Corporate & Other and the sale of land use right within the Water & Protection segment.
8.
Reflects structuring fees and the amortization of the commitment fees related to the financing agreements entered into in preparation for the Intended Rogers Acquisition.
9.
Acquisition, integration and separation costs related to strategic initiatives, which primarily includes the acquisition of Laird PM and the sale of the Solamet®, Biomaterials, and Clean Technologies business units.
10.
Reflects the gain from the sale of the Solamet® business within Corporate & Other and post-closing adjustments related to previously divested businesses.
11.
Includes a net $77 million tax benefit primarily related to the impact of tax reform in Switzerland.
