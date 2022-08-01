Pilot Company helps guests save at the pump with new 10-cent gas discount

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is helping guests go further with their end of summer travels by rolling out a new 10-cent fuel discount for myRewards Plus™ members. The savings are limitless – drivers can save on every gas gallon and with additional deals at participating travel centers now through October 31, 2022.*

"Whether you're driving cross country or running errands, we know that every stop counts," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "We are always looking to help our guests maximize their trips and know that saving money goes a long way, which is why we are introducing a new gas discount and more deals on everything from fuel to snacks to make their journeys go further."

Despite rising costs, car travel has reached record levels during recent summer holidays. According to Forbes Advisor, 30 percent of summer vacationers surveyed reported they would drive rather than fly to cut back on travel costs.** To meet the high demand and help travelers continue their journeys, Pilot Company is introducing the new 10-cent gas discount and offering more in-store savings with deals in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Guests can redeem the 10-cent gas discount by downloading the myRewards Plus™ app, registering or logging in, and scanning or entering their rewards number when fueling at participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 Fuel Network locations.* Members can save all year long with exclusive daily and weekly in-app offers on their favorite food and drinks, and have access to sweepstakes with prize packages from top brands. For a limited time, new myRewards Plus™ members will also receive special offers just for joining.

Pilot Company is committed to helping make travel better for its guests. In addition to weekly and daily discounts in the app, travel centers carry over 29,000 SNAP and EBT eligible items. Pilot Company is also investing in enhancing the store experience through New Horizons, its largest store remodel project, and initiatives like its recently announced collaboration with General Motors to install 2,000 EV fast-chargers at travel centers across the nation.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Void where prohibited (not valid in Wisconsin and New Jersey). Other terms and conditions may apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards for details.

**Forbes Advisor survey: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/travel-insurance/summer-vacation-2022-trends/

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

