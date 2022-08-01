FanVestor Announces Appointment of Russell Redeaux as Chief Business Officer & Alex Luke as Managing Director

Both executives bring deep industry & leadership expertise to a unique platform for fans to invest in celebrity business' like never before.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanVestor today announced that Russell Redeaux of Stampede Management [Previous: Cashmere Agency, Merry Jane Media] and Alex Luke of Decentralized Music [Previous: SiriusXM/Pandora, Amazon, Apple] will join the company as Chief Business Officer and as Managing Director respectively. This onboarding was a strategic move by Michael Golomb, the founder & CEO of FanVestor, who has successfully exited four companies, two IPOs, and five publicly traded companies–he will be continuing his role amongst his powerhouse team composed of disciplines across finance and compliance, technology, and entertainment. Similar to FanVestor's partners and investors, the company hopes to disrupt the aforementioned industries through its unique benefits. This includes offering non-accredited investors to enter capital markets, Web3 implementations to remove gatekeeping, giving fans new levels of direct access to their favorite creators, celebrities, athletes, and more.

The timing of Russ and Alex assuming this venture [in addition to their other successful businesses] was crucial to position FanVestor for long-term success. Golomb stated, "Humbly and with great pleasure we welcome Russ and Alex to our FanVestor family. As we have been building the business, we realized that this must be a three-legged stool: 1. compliance/capital markets, 2. scalable fin-tech, 3. understanding the food-chain in music, sports, and entertainment. Russ and Alex re-enforce our team expertise and focus on serving our customers."

With two decades in A&R, talent management, marketing and brand development, Russ has extensive experience leading and innovating the entertainment industry through co-founding renowned management company, Stampede Management, as well as being a Senior Leadership Consultant for award-winning advertising company, Cashmere Agency. Through these endeavors, Russ has built a network of noteworthy clientele including Snoop Doog, Macy Gray, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Far East Movement, Busta Rhymes, and others. Russ has developed large scale marketing campaigns for brands like Heineken, LG, Adidas, and Doritos to name a few.

He has also had his hand in the lm industry, producing a theatrical stage play "Redemption of a Dogg" starring Snoop himself. Prior to the above, Russ was a Creative Marketing Consultant for Merry Jane Media, a global multi-media company, producing scripted and non-scripted television shows including the Emmy-nominated hit series "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," now in its third season on VH1. Russ is excited to bring the knowledge he's gained over the course of his impressive career to FanVestor,

"FanVestor should be the true disrupter by bringing capital markets to the Web3 space in a fully compliant way that will protect creators and fans while empowering ownership for both."

Alex Luke brings an immense amount of expertise as an accomplished Media & Music Executive, with over twenty years in digital music, Venture Capital, A&R, and radio broadcasting. Alex has spearheaded projects and developed strategy for some of the most reputable brands in the music industry. While taking on this new role as Managing Director for FanVestor, he has simultaneously co-founded Decentralized Music, the music arm of the company for Web3 funding and Web2 artist development, as well as being a Board Advisor for SpokenLayer, a leader in short-form audio creation and production. Previous to his current roles, Alex's career spans an impressive resume including being the Senior Vice President of Digital Content for SiriusXM, Head of Global Programming & Content Strategy for Amazon Music, Head of Worldwide Music Programming & Label Relations at Apple, and Vice President of Music Programming at Napter Group. His first introduction to music started in radio programming, leading him into A&R where he worked with the likes of Katy Perry, David Guetta, The Beastie Boys, and many others, as well as overseeing all customer-facing editorial and original content initiatives. Alex will take on this new position at FanVestor confidently, with his proven track record of leading companies and passion for the space,

"Web3 offers incredible opportunities to redefine the relationship between artists and their fans and FanVestor's architecture brings transparency for artists and compliance for investors. The opportunity, particularly in music, is tremendous, and I'm psyched to be part of the team."

ABOUT FANVESTOR

FanVestor is a single platform for fan-funded business ventures. We specialize in creator-driven securities and NFTs, giving fans the means to invest or participate in the business ventures of content creators in music, entertainment and sports. As a set of additional services for our creators, we offer the mechanics to power e-commerce, charitable initiatives and sweepstakes to further support their ventures. Founded by Michael Golomb, an innovator in the world of business and fintech, FanVestor was designed to give athletes, actors, artists, music celebrities, fashion icons, and all creators a safe space alongside their peers, to leverage influence and offer fans an opportunity to participate financially in key projects. For more information, please visit www.fanvestor.com | @fanvestor

