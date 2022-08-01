Berkeley Lights Announces Appointment of Dr. Rolando Brawer as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced that Rolando Brawer, Ph.D. has been named executive vice president, Strategy & Corporate Development, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Dr. Brawer will lead Berkeley Lights' strategy and corporate development functions and support the Company's growth strategy through identification, assessment and execution of potential mergers, acquisitions, investments, licensing agreements, joint ventures and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rolando to the Berkeley Lights team as we broaden our bench of executive talent," said Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. "Rolando is a highly respected leader in the life sciences industry who brings more than two decades of corporate development experience and a diverse skillset to this important role. His extensive life sciences knowledge and track record of driving tangible results will be invaluable as we build a growing and profitable business. I am confident Rolando will make significant contributions to our ongoing success as we continue to execute our growth strategy and create shareholder value."

Dr. Brawer is an accomplished corporate development executive with robust scientific expertise, having most recently served as vice president, Science & Technology, Alliances & Ventures at Danaher Corporation. In this role, he built a corporate function dedicated to co-founding companies with external inventors, providing capital and expertise to originate early-stage ventures in the life sciences field. Prior to Danaher Corporation, Dr. Brawer held several positions at life sciences companies including as vice president, Corporate Development, at Exact Sciences Corporate Development and Genomic Health. Dr. Brawer's experience also includes leading Thermo Fisher Scientific's global strategy for out-licensing and commercial supply for the company's Life Science Solutions Group. He was responsible for more than $300 million of annual worldwide licensing revenue, growing 10-15 percent annually. Dr. Brawer started his corporate development career at Invitrogen/Life Technologies.

"I am excited to join such an innovative company and management team at a critical time," said Dr. Brawer. "Under Siddhartha's leadership, Berkeley Lights is executing a plan that has positioned it well for the future while also laying the foundation to generate valuable agreements and partnerships through the Company's cutting-edge technology. I look forward to working alongside the Berkeley Lights team to continue the company's growth trajectory, generate revenue growth and cultivate a strong sense of collaboration across teams while delivering significant value to our shareholders."

Dr. Brawer earned a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Buenos Aires, Ph.D. in Molecular Microbiology from the University of Buenos Aires -Medical School, and MBA from the University of Florida.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon® and Lightning® systems Land Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

