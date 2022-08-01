Advanced Practice Clinicians to Provide Valuable Insights on New Advisory Board

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the growing impact of advanced practice clinicians (APCs) in providing access to healthcare, TDC Group today announced the formation of its APC Advisory Board, made up of prominent healthcare providers from throughout the United States.

TDC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/TDC Group) (PRNewswire)

Board members will meet periodically with TDC Group executives to share their insights on issues affecting nurse practitioners (NPs), certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), certified nurse midwives (CNMs), certified midwives (CMs), and physician assistants (PAs).

TDC Group is proud to welcome the following to the advisory board:

Jason Astrin , DMSc, MBA, PA-C, DFAAPA: Board Member and Treasurer for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology in Texas and Director of Advanced Practice Provider Services for the U.S. Oncology Network.

Ginger Biesbrock, DSc , PA-C, MPH, MPAS, FACC: Executive Vice President of Care Transformation at MedAxiom in Michigan .

Ginger Breedlove , PhD, CNM, FACNM, FAAN: Founder and Principal Consultant of Grow Midwives LLC in Kansas and past President of the ACNM.

Doreen Cassarino, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, BC-ADM, FAANP, FNAP: Family nurse practitioner from Naples, Florida , providing primary and specialty diabetes care and former Florida Nurse Practitioner Network (FNPN) President and Vice President.

Pamela J. Chambers , DNP, EJD, MSN, CRNA: Located in Texas , a CRNA since 2000, Assistant Professor in the CRNA and PMH programs at Rosalind Franklin University , recent two-term member of the Board of Directors of the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, health law consultant.

Patricia Anaya Gurney , MSN, PPCNP-BC: Board-certified Pediatric Primary Care NP with Sutter Medical Group, Roseville Pediatrics in California , past President and current immediate past President of the California Association for Nurse Practitioners.

Bridget O. Howard , CNM, MSN: American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) Board of Directors' Secretary and Manager for Advanced Practice Providers in Women's Health at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania .

Christopher Reed , MBA, MPH, MSN, CRNA: Vice President of Business Operations for the Southeast Region of North American Partners in Anesthesia, working out of Washington, D.C.

"APCs have been integral to healthcare delivery and will grow increasingly so as the demand for patient care increases. The integration of APCs into healthcare systems improves access to care, particularly for underserved populations," said Laura Kline, MBA, CPCU, Senior Vice President, Business Development, The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Insights from this esteemed group of APCs will assist us in helping our members and clients navigate this change in healthcare delivery with confidence."

Learn more about how APCs might impact healthcare over the next decade in the white paper What U.S. Healthcare Will Look Like in 2032.

About TDC Group

TDC Group ( theTDCgroup.com ) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. Serving the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, we help healthcare professionals overcome the complexities of today's practice environment. TDC Group delivers proven solutions constantly refined through tireless innovation. We are defined by our depth of experience, commitment to service, unparalleled product offering, and broad distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of $1 billion, over $6.5 billion in assets, and offices nationwide, TDC Group serves over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TDC Group