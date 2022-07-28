CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress to set China's main tasks in next 5 years

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), scheduled for the second half of this year, will look ahead to China's two-stage development plan toward the middle of the 21st century and outline strategic tasks in the next five years in particular.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials, held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Beijing in preparation for the key Party congress.

The CPC drew up a two-stage development plan for the period from 2020 to the middle of this century at its 19th National Congress in October 2017. According to the plan, socialist modernization will be basically realized in China by 2035, and China will be developed into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by the middle of the century.

'Brand new chapter'

Xi said the 20th CPC National Congress will be a very important event taking place at a crucial moment, with China embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country. He called for efforts to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and write a "brand new chapter" of fully building a modern socialist country.

The 20th CPC National Congress will make arrangements on strategic tasks for the country and important measures to be taken in the next five years, he said, adding that the period is crucial for achieving the Party's second centenary goal.

More efforts should be made to solve problems in terms of "unbalanced and inadequate development" in the next five years, he said.

The CPC has set two centenary goals: The first was to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2021 when the CPC celebrated its centenary, and the second is to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of the century to celebrate the centenary of the People's Republic of China.

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, which have been accelerating, Xi said, stressing that China faces risks and challenges more complex than before.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is not an easy task, he said, calling for more strenuous efforts to achieve the goal.

He also stressed that there is no fixed model for modernization in the world, and underscored the CPC's leadership in China's socialist modernization drive.

On the journey ahead, the Party must adhere to its fundamental aim of serving the people heart and soul and always maintain close ties with the people, he said.

'Extraordinary' achievements since 2017

Xi reviewed China's development since the 19th CPC National Congress, hailing the past five years as "extraordinary." The Party has united and led the Chinese people to effectively address the "severe and complex" international situation and "huge risks and challenges" coming one after another, he said.

China has striven to advance the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, promote high-quality development, deepen reforms in a rapid and steady manner, and fight poverty, he said.

China had declared a victory in eradicating absolute poverty nationwide by the end of 2020. It had also announced the completion of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

During the past five years, China has made great efforts to boost ecological civilization, resolutely safeguard national security, modernize national defense and the military, and advance the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, Xi said.

China has followed a people-first approach in the fight against COVID-19 and made maximum efforts to protect people's lives and health, he said. China has achieved the best outcome worldwide in coordinating economic development and epidemic prevention and control, he added.

Facing "drastic changes" in the international situation, China has striven to safeguard its dignity and core interests, he said.

He also underscored efforts made in the anti-corruption campaign that aims to guarantee officials "do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to engage in corruption."

The CPC National Congress is held every five years to set the Party's national policy goals and elect its top leadership.

