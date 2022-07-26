GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.38,817 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.5,133 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

—Strong growth of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio; increases 18%, to Ps.149,219 million—
—12% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.202,884 million, generates solid perspectives for the financial business, with an optimal cost of funding—
MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results.
Second quarter results
Consolidated revenue grew 8% to Ps.38,817 million in the period, compared to Ps.36,068 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.33,684 million, from Ps.30,983 million in the same period of 2021.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,133 million, compared to Ps.5,085 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,672 million this quarter, from Ps.3,062 million in the same period of 2021.
The company reported a net loss of Ps.1,764 million, compared to a profit of Ps.6,948 million a year ago.
2Q 2021
2Q 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$36,068
$38,817
$2,749
8 %
EBITDA
$5,085
$5,133
$47
1 %
Operating profit
$3,062
$2,672
$(390)
-13 %
Net result
$6,948
$(1,764)
$(8,712)
----
Net result per share
$30.50
$(7.81)
$(38.31)
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.8 million and as of June 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 8% in the period, as a result of an 11% growth in financial income and a 4% increase in commercial revenue.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.22,171 million, from Ps.20,014 million in the previous year — largely reflects a 14% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin— in the context of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,646 million, from Ps.16,054 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in sales from Italika motorcycles — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families —, home appliances — which boost the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of growing transfer flows from the United States to Mexico, which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.17,801 million, practically unchanged compared to Ps.17,753 million from the previous year. This is explained by a 4% decrease in the financial cost — derived from a lower creation of allowance for credit risks, partially offset by higher interest paid, in line with rising market rates — and a 2% increase in the commercial cost, consistent with higher income from merchandise sales.
Sales, administration and promotion expenses were Ps.15,883 million, from Ps.13,230 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product distribution process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of families, both on the sales floor and through the company's omnichannel operations.
Additionally, expense increases come from systems development to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking — which currently has more than 17 million users that grow dynamically — and in omnichannel sales — with higher levels of security, comfort and time savings — as well as higher personnel and maintenance expenses, in the context of a solid expansion of points of contact, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,133 million, from Ps.5,085 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,672 million, compared to Ps.3,062 million in the same quarter of 2021.
The most important variation below EBITDA was a reduction of Ps.12,025 million in other financial results, which reflects a 10% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to gain of 18% a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, a reduction of Ps.3,709 million in the tax provision was recorded in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.1,764 million, from a profit of Ps.6,948 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity on the situation of the different businesses that make up the company, and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.36,379 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to Ps.32,185 million of the previous year. During the quarter, the company issued short-term Certificados Busatiles for Ps.1,500 million and obtained bank loans for Ps.1,800 million.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,891 million, from Ps.10,355 million in the previous year.
As of June 30, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.96,327 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.25 times.
As of June 30 2021
As of June 30 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$10,355
$5,891
(4,464)
(43 %)
Marketable financial instruments
34,697
34,915
218
1 %
Inventories
16,972
23,602
6,630
39 %
Accounts receivables
58,924
46,480
(12,444)
(21 %)
Other current assets
3,361
4,062
701
21 %
Investments in shares
37,288
37,779
491
1 %
Fixed assets
7,090
9,075
1,985
28 %
Right of use assets
8,779
9,523
744
8 %
Other assets
1,433
1,870
436
30 %
Total assets
$178,900
$173,198
(5,703)
(3 %)
Short-term debt
$14,539
$14,905
367
3 %
Suppliers
6,462
9,257
2,796
43 %
Other short-term liabilities
12,934
16,532
3,598
28 %
Long-term debt
17,646
21,474
3,828
22 %
Differed taxes
12,373
3,180
(9,193)
(74 %)
Other long-term debt
11,248
11,522
274
2 %
Total liabilities
$75,200
$76,871
1,670
2 %
Stakeholder´s equity
$103,700
$96,327
(7,373)
(7 %)
Liabilities and equity
$178,900
$173,198
(5,703)
(3 %)
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
As detailed in the previous quarter, starting on January 1, 2022, Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of June 30, 2022, grew 18%, to Ps.149,219 million, from Ps.126,674 million in the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 32% to Ps.143,262 million, from Ps.108,858 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.6%, compared to 3.8% a year earlier.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 12%, to Ps.202,884 million, from Ps.180,695 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's deposits were Ps.199,360 million, 12% above the Ps.177,723 million of the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
Banco Azteca México's capitalization ratio as of June was 15.49%, a level that accounts for the institution's notable financial strength.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,165 points of contact, compared to 6,400 units the previous year. The decrease derives mainly from the closure of 294 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.
In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 29 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows maximizing the customer's shopping experience.
The company has 4,774 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,017 in the United States, and 374 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Six-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.76,349 million, from Ps.67,453 million registered in the same period of 2021, driven by a 15% growth in financial income and a 10% growth in commercial business sales.
EBITDA was Ps.10,754 million, compared to Ps.10,520 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.5,278 million, from Ps.6,556 million a year ago.
In the first six months of 2022, a net loss of Ps.6,379 million was recorded, compared to a net income of Ps.9,997 million a year ago. The change reflects a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to gain in the previous year.
6M 2021
6M 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$67,453
$76,349
$8,896
13 %
EBITDA
$10,520
$10,754
$234
2 %
Operating profit
Net result
$6,556
$9,997
$5,278
$(6,379)
$(1,278)
$(16,376)
-19%
----
Net result per share
$43.88
$(28.24)
$(72.12)
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.8 million and as of June 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.
Alvaro Calderón is appointed CFO
Grupo Elektra appointed Alvaro Alberto Calderón Jiménez, CFO of the company.
Mr. Calderón has more than 20 years of experience in financial planning and administration in important organizations, where he has achieved superior efficiencies in costs and expenses, as well as optimization of purchasing processes and logistics. Since 2018, he has held the position of CFO of Banco Azteca Mexico, where he has been responsible for the implementation of accounting process models, which generate solid advances in effective management control.
Alvaro Calderón has a degree in public accounting from La Salle University; he has a MBA from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and the Executive Management D1 Program from the IPADE.
Administration and Finance of Banco Azteca Mexico will be lead by Juan Carlos Reyes Soto, who in the last four years has coordinated solid Financial and Budget Planning and Control strategies in Grupo Salinas companies, further boosting their results. He has more than 20 years of proven experience in finance, accounting, and management at leading institutions.
Mr. Reyes Soto is a CPA from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, with a MBA in finance from the same institution and a master's degree in banking and finance from Universidad Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain.
Mauro Aguirre Regis, who was the CFO of Grupo Elektra, has been appointed Director of Strategic Analysis of Grupo Salinas, from where he will develop important financial strategy projects that will further boost the strong dynamism of the Group´s companies, and their solid profitability.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
2Q21
2Q22
Change
Financial income
20,014
55 %
22,171
57 %
2,157
11 %
Commercial income
16,054
45 %
16,646
43 %
592
4 %
Income
36,068
100 %
38,817
100 %
2,749
8 %
Financial cost
6,117
17 %
5,897
15 %
(220)
-4 %
Commercial cost
11,636
32 %
11,905
31 %
269
2 %
Costs
17,753
49 %
17,801
46 %
49
0 %
Gross income
18,315
51 %
21,016
54 %
2,701
15 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
13,230
37 %
15,883
41 %
2,653
20 %
EBITDA
5,085
14 %
5,133
13 %
47
1 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,033
6 %
2,228
6 %
195
10 %
Other (income) loss, net
(11)
0 %
232
1 %
243
----
Operating income
3,062
8 %
2,672
7 %
(390)
-13 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
159
0 %
204
1 %
45
28 %
Interest expense
(929)
-3 %
(999)
-3 %
(70)
-8 %
Foreign exchange loss, net
0
0 %
(38)
0 %
(38)
-100 %
Other financial results, net
7,577
21 %
(4,448)
-11 %
(12,025)
----
6,807
19 %
(5,282)
-14 %
(12,089)
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
72
0 %
94
0 %
22
30 %
Income (loss) before income tax
9,941
28 %
(2,516)
-6 %
(12,457)
----
Income tax
(2,955)
-8 %
754
2 %
3,709
----
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
6,986
19 %
(1,762)
-5 %
(8,748)
----
Result from discontinued operations
(38)
0 %
(2)
0 %
36
95 %
Consolidated net income (loss)
6,948
19 %
(1,764)
-5 %
(8,712)
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
6M21
6M22
Change
Financial income
38,015
56 %
43,886
57 %
5,870
15 %
Commercial income
29,438
44 %
32,464
43 %
3,026
10 %
Income
67,453
100 %
76,349
100 %
8,896
13 %
Financial cost
10,476
16 %
11,112
15 %
636
6 %
Commercial cost
20,878
31 %
23,481
31 %
2,603
12 %
Costs
31,353
46 %
34,592
45 %
3,239
10 %
Gross income
36,100
54 %
41,757
55 %
5,658
16 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
25,580
38 %
31,003
41 %
5,423
21 %
EBITDA
10,520
16 %
10,754
14 %
234
2 %
Depreciation and amortization
4,062
6 %
4,439
6 %
377
9 %
Other (income) loss, net
(98)
0 %
1,038
1 %
1,136
----
Operating income
6,556
10 %
5,278
7 %
(1,278)
-19 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
379
1 %
396
1 %
17
4 %
Interest expense
(1,915)
-3 %
(1,947)
-3 %
(31)
-2 %
Foreign exchange gain, net
244
0 %
5
0 %
(239)
-98 %
Other financial results, net
9,110
14 %
(12,818)
-17 %
(21,928)
----
7,818
12 %
(14,364)
-19 %
(22,182)
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
21
0 %
212
0 %
191
100 %
Income (loss) before income tax
14,395
21 %
(8,874)
-12 %
(23,269)
----
Income tax
(4,270)
-6 %
2,494
3 %
6,764
----
Income (loss) before discontinued operations
10,125
15 %
(6,380)
-8 %
(16,505)
----
Result from discontinued operations
(128)
0 %
0
0 %
129
----
Consolidated net income (loss)
9,997
15 %
(6,379)
-8 %
(16,376)
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At June 30, 2021
At June 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
10,355
24,434
34,790
5,891
33,116
39,008
4,218
12 %
Marketable financial instruments
7,846
95,806
103,652
8,004
91,165
99,170
(4,483)
-4 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
74,676
74,676
-
81,142
81,142
6,465
9 %
Total past-due loans
-
3,958
3,958
-
4,817
4,817
859
22 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
78,634
78,634
-
85,959
85,959
7,325
9 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
10,599
10,599
-
11,125
11,125
527
5 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
68,035
68,035
-
74,833
74,833
6,798
10 %
Inventories
16,972
-
16,972
23,602
0
23,602
6,630
39 %
Other current assets
15,436
12,619
28,055
17,256
10,195
27,450
(605)
-2 %
Total current assets
50,610
200,895
251,504
54,754
209,309
264,063
12,559
5 %
Financial instruments
26,851
90
26,941
26,911
36
26,947
5
0 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
47,158
47,158
-
61,795
61,795
14,638
31 %
Total past-due loans
-
882
882
-
1,465
1,465
582
66 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
48,040
48,040
-
63,260
63,260
15,220
32 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
1,859
1,859
-
3,859
3,859
2,000
108 %
Loan portfolio
-
46,181
46,181
-
59,401
59,401
13,220
29 %
Other non-current assets
34,297
529
34,826
19,949
486
20,435
(14,391)
-41 %
Investment in shares
1,768
-
1,768
2,301
-
2,301
533
30 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,090
8,402
15,493
9,075
9,447
18,522
3,029
20 %
Intangible assets
519
6,357
6,877
542
7,207
7,749
872
13 %
Right of use asset
8,582
2,343
10,925
9,340
2,348
11,688
763
7 %
Other assets
914
7,528
8,442
1,328
7,969
9,297
855
10 %
TOTAL ASSETS
130,632
272,325
402,957
124,199
296,203
420,402
17,445
4 %
Demand and term deposits
-
180,695
180,695
-
202,884
202,884
22,189
12 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
21,967
21,967
-
20,802
20,802
(1,165)
-5 %
Short-term debt
14,539
100
14,638
14,385
342
14,727
89
1 %
Leasing
1,294
1,045
2,339
1,884
963
2,847
508
22 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
15,833
203,806
219,639
16,269
224,991
241,260
21,621
10 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
17,868
17,557
35,425
23,689
21,344
45,033
9,608
27 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
17,868
17,557
35,425
23,689
21,344
45,033
9,608
27 %
Total short-term liabilities
33,701
221,364
255,064
39,958
246,335
286,293
31,228
12 %
Long-term debt
17,646
15
17,660
19,844
10
19,854
2,194
12 %
Leasing
8,161
1,288
9,449
8,475
1,502
9,977
527
6 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
25,807
1,302
27,109
28,319
1,512
29,831
2,721
10 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
15,459
1,624
17,083
6,227
1,725
7,951
(9,131)
-53 %
Total long-term liabilities
41,266
2,926
44,192
34,546
3,236
37,782
(6,410)
-15 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
74,966
224,290
299,256
74,504
249,571
324,075
24,818
8 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
55,665
48,035
103,700
49,695
46,632
96,327
(7,373)
-7 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
130,632
272,325
402,957
124,199
296,203
420,402
17,445
4 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
2Q21
2Q22
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,142
18 %
1,167
19 %
25
2 %
Salinas y Rocha
36
1 %
36
1 %
-
0 %
Banco Azteca
1,848
29 %
1,887
31 %
39
2 %
Freestanding branches
1,695
26 %
1,684
27 %
(11)
-1 %
Total
4,721
74 %
4,774
77 %
53
1 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
107
2 %
108
2 %
1
1 %
Banco Azteca
206
3 %
209
3 %
3
1 %
Freestanding branches
55
1 %
57
1 %
2
4 %
Total
368
6 %
374
6 %
6
2 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,311
20 %
1,017
16 %
(294)
-22 %
Total
1,311
20 %
1,017
16 %
(294)
-22 %
TOTAL
6,400
100 %
6,165
100 %
(235)
-4 %
Floor space (m²)
1,448
100 %
1,483
100 %
35
2 %
Employees
Mexico
62,230
88 %
64,317
88 %
2,087
3 %
Central and South America
5,221
7 %
5,836
8 %
615
12 %
North America
2,983
4 %
2,717
4 %
(266)
-9 %
Total employees
70,434
100 %
72,870
100 %
2,436
3 %
