DAN LINDER ENHANCING CCO'S GLOBAL REACH

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After just four months on the job, Dan Linder is already bolstering Cornerstone Consulting's ability to guide domestic and foreign manufacturing clients out of crisis into new seasons of productivity and profitability. With nearly half of his thirty-plus years of experience in the automotive industry gained in overseas operations, he brings to bear a unique grasp of manufacturing process, corporate governance and the role of local culture in management.

Dan Linder, Executive VP of Operations & Asia (PRNewswire)

"Dan has been on our radar for years as a leader who perfectly fits our culture and consulting methodology," said Bill Currence, CCO's President & Managing Partner. "As we expected, he's not only strengthening our relationships in North America and Europe, he's already laying the groundwork for us to deliver our pragmatic brand of insight to more companies in Asia."

During a career spent building purpose-driven teams in the automotive manufacturing space, Linder's work locations ranged from Mexico and Hungary to Indonesia, India and China. Before joining CCO, he served as VP and GM of Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' North American business unit responsible for 24 manufacturing facilities in the US and Mexico. Previously, he was based in Shanghai, PRC as VP and GM of China for IAC.

"Tariffs and supply chain woes notwithstanding, effective manufacturing is still a global undertaking that demands an understanding of local culture and bedrock leadership principals," said Linder, whose bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Michigan State and MBA from the University of Michigan belie his roots in America's manufacturing heartland. "Fortunately, CCO's 'roll up your sleeves and humbly solve the big problems first' approach transcends cultural differences."

Linder's experience leading in the joint venture space is especially useful in CCO's consulting engagements that span companies from the shop floor to the c-suite.

"When companies are in crisis, they often can't see past their next missed shipment or payment," continued Linder. "Our role is to get our clients healthy again with a mix of tools and techniques that we've applied in real time. Once our focus on correcting critical factors has them back in a stable space, we can shift our attention to the more complicated aspects of their business that can restore profitability and customer confidence.

This is the logo for Cornerstone Consulting Organization, otherwise known as CCO. Cornerstone Consulting improves operational efficiency and performance for automotive, manufacturing and staffing industries. (PRNewswire)

