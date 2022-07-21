Axonius Adds Key Integrations with AWS

Amazon Macie, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS SecurityHub, and Amazon Inspector Integrations provide organizations with a better understanding of attack surfaces across cloud infrastructure

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonius , a cybersecurity asset management provider, today announced integrations with Amazon Macie, Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS SecurityHub while extending its Amazon Inspector functionality. These new integrations will help customers to better understand and manage vulnerabilities across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

Axonius adds Amazon Macie, GuardDuty, SecurityHub and extended Inspector integrations

By connecting to both AWS first-party and ISV-third party security solutions, Axonius provides comprehensive visibility and management of assets across AWS cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises.

The latest integrations provide the following capabilities:

Identify Exposed Amazon S3 Buckets : Axonius fetches findings from Amazon Macie to help customers identify exposed Amazon S3 buckets to maintain data integrity and compliance. : Axonius fetches findings fromto help customers identify exposed Amazon S3 buckets to maintain data integrity and compliance.

Detecting Malicious Activity & Compromised Security Controls : By integrating with Amazon GuardDuty , Axonius helps customers detect malicious activity to protect AWS accounts, workloads, and data and help them understand which assets have compensating security controls. : By integrating with, Axonius helps customers detect malicious activity to protect AWS accounts, workloads, and data and help them understand which assets have compensating security controls.

Helping Meet Security Best Practices : With insights from AWS SecurityHub , customers can compare against correlated data to verify whether assets that don't meet best practice standards have a compensating security control. : With insights from, customers can compare against correlated data to verify whether assets that don't meet best practice standards have a compensating security control.

Comprehensive View of Cloud Security Posture: Axonius delivers a complete inventory of assets from more than 450 correlated data sources giving customers a comprehensive view of their cloud security, including vulnerability data from Amazon Inspector . : Axonius delivers a complete inventory of assets from more than 450 correlated data sources giving customers a comprehensive view of their cloud security, including vulnerability data from

"As companies continue to shift workloads to the cloud, they're also increasingly leveraging cloud provider-native security service offerings," said Mark Daggett, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Axonius. "Yet customers are still exhausted by the highly-manual, slow, and error-prone processes that negatively impact their risk mitigation, threat management, and compliance. With Axonius and AWS, customers finally have a unified view of their assets while dramatically strengthening their security posture."

Live demonstrations will be available on-site at AWS re:Inforce July 26-27. Learn more about these integrations at https://www.axonius.com/aws .

About Axonius

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers gaps, and automatically validates and enforces policies. Deployed in minutes, the Axonius cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solution integrates with hundreds of data sources to give customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, decreasing incidents, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. Cited as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of devices for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com .

