Talend Certified to Support Cloudera's Hybrid Data Platform

Solution simplifies cloud modernization path for customers, enabling companies to establish healthy data for analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, announced today enhanced support for Cloudera with the addition of a new certification for Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) on the Public Cloud, as well as CDP data services including Data Hub and Data Engineering. As a Cloudera Connect Certified Technology, Talend has been tested, validated, and certified to work with CDP. Talend provides Cloudera customers greater agility to manage healthy data more effectively and efficiently across on-premises and cloud, enabling analytics in an optimized modern cloud environment to achieve greater value from their data.

Talend Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the new certifications, Talend adds native integrations with CDP Data Engineering, a serverless service that enables data teams to submit Spark jobs to an auto-scaling service. This removes the costly tasks of managing, configuring, and scaling clusters. This integration with Data Engineering creates greater agility and productivity as more time can be spent on application development and less on infrastructure.

"Our extended collaboration with Cloudera continues to focus on the needs of organizations looking to achieve maximum value from their data," said Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development at Talend. "With our combined technologies, we've created healthy data availability across public and private cloud environments to give Cloudera customers a clear path to the cloud, along with managed scale and compute performance to support complex data needs."

High volumes of data across cloud environments make it difficult for teams to manage healthy data processing. The combined Talend and Cloudera technologies offer businesses a single solution for all their data management needs—including batch, streaming, real-time data integration, data quality, and IoT — in the cloud and on-premises. Talend's new certifications and integration provide Cloudera customers with a clear path for cloud migration and a lift and shift strategy.

"Cloudera Connect Technical Certifications empowers our trusted partners to help companies get all their data, no matter where it resides, into the hands of those who need it - because where data flows, ideas follow," said Gary Green, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Cloudera.

CDP delivers the data services business needs, no matter where the data resides, through both public and private clouds. By simplifying operations, it reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. The platform uses machine learning to intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. With Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), the security and governance capabilities in CDP, IT can confidently deliver secure analytics running against data anywhere. CDP manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The Cloudera Data Platform offers game-changing technology that lets companies harness diverse data to solve important business problems.

Businesses are using Talend solutions to ensure their data in Cloudera is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout an organization. In addition to a unique combination of data integration and governance capabilities, Talend offers the Talend Trust Score ™ which can automatically review, diagnose and resolve data integrity issues.

For more information on how Talend and Cloudera work together to help businesses streamline data management and processing to achieve data health, please visit here .

About Talend

Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, is taking the work out of working with data.

Talend offers the only end-to-end platform that combines enterprise-grade data integration, integrity, and governance capabilities to unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With Talend's no-code and low-code modules, data experts and business users actively collaborate to make data more discoverable, usable, and valuable organization-wide. Over 7,250 customers around the world rely on Talend for healthy data and a healthy business. Top analyst firms and industry media recognize Talend as a leader in data management software.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com and Twitter @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talend Inc.