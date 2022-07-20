Stanley Black & Decker Announces 3rd Quarter Dividend

Increase To $0.80 Per Share, Company's 55th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.80 per common share. This marks the 55th consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, Donald Allan, Jr., commented, "A strong and growing dividend is a key element of our shareholder value proposition and is consistent with our capital deployment philosophy which has delivered approximately half of our excess capital to shareholders over the long-term. We are pleased to continue this trend of consecutive increases, which maintains our compelling dividend payout and reflects the confidence we have in our long-term cash generation potential."

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

(860) 827-3833

Cort Kaufman

Senior Director, Investor Relations

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

(860) 515-2741

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

christina.francis@sbdinc.com

(860) 438-3470

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker