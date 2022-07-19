CHART to Honor Jason Lyon of Flatbread Company with its 2022 Commitment to People Award

WESTFIELD, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) today announced that Jason Lyon, President and COO of Flatbread Company, Inc., is the recipient of its 2022 Commitment to People Award. Lyon will be honored on Tuesday evening, August 2, during CHART's 102nd Hospitality Training Conference at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX.

Jason Lyon, President and COO of Flatbread Company, is the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) 2022 Commitment to People Award Recipient (PRNewswire)

"Jason's journey in hospitality began at the age of 14 as a dishwasher for the Common Man Family of Restaurants. His 27-year 'home grown' experience there was instrumental in forming his philosophy of how leadership should support and collaborate with team members," said Monique Donahue, CHART President. "At Flatbread Company, he wasted no time bringing those values to life and putting the organization on the path to be an exceptional employer of choice. It's rare that a current CHART member receives the Commitment to People award, and we are very proud of Jason and his impact on CHART and our industry."

A common theme in his team's award application was transparency. Always clear and direct, communications from Lyon are rooted in creating a safe, socially responsible, and inclusive environment. He minces no words when it comes to inclusivity and leading this charge. In a letter to employees about the death of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter, he stated "We stand for equality, liberty, and justice for all. Stand with us; together in unity with peace and love in our hearts for each other."

"My deepest appreciation goes to my team. This award is not about me, it's about them. Without their continued honest feedback, dedication, and support, we would not be the company, the community advocate, or the family that we are today," said Lyon. "I'd also like to thank our founder, Jay Gould, who created a culture that allows us to renew our spirit and priotitize people over profits."

CHART, a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations.

Flatbread Company, founded in Amesbury MA in 1998, has hearths in four New England states, Hawaii, as well as an international presence in Whistler, British Columbia with their sister brand, Creekbread.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART)