BILT to Train for the Future: Tech Innovator will Help Vets Find Next Mission

GRAPEVINE, Texas , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, almost 200K service members will leave the military. The experience and work ethic these veterans bring to the workforce may be overlooked when civilian job postings don't match their résumés. BILT Incorporated is joining a Defense Department initiative to support the 1,300 veterans per week transitioning to the private sector. The Texas-based tech firm is seeking eligible service members from all branches who are interested in participating in the SkillBridge program.

"We believe there are service members out there who'll become tremendous assets to our team."

BILT is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company transforming the out-of-the-box customer experience for products that require assembly, installation, set-up, and repair. Hundreds of brands provide 3D interactive instructions on the BILT app to millions of consumers worldwide. BILT also creates access-controlled Intelligent Instructions® for professional technicians, locksmiths, electricians, and plumbers. Over the past two years, BILT has been awarded several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts to test the viability of 3D interactive instructions in the federal space with the goal of increasing military readiness.

"We value veterans' service and sacrifice," says VP of People Operations Nancy Macias. "We believe there are service members out there who'll become tremendous assets to our team." BILT is offering job training in a variety of skills including technology, sales, marketing, human resources, and accounting. The tech firm was named to the Inc. 5000 the past two years and is continuing to grow at a rapid pace.

"Veterans make great employees because they know how to do hard things," says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi, a Navy reservist. "Persistence and continuous improvement are core to our culture and theirs." The Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense authorizes participating training providers through a Memorandum of Understanding to work with each branch of the military. Unit commanders may authorize personnel preparing for their release from active duty to participate.

Veterans of any rank, enlisted or officer, are eligible to apply for internships and job training through SkillBridge. The program matches service members with vetted industry partners to provide real-world training and work experience. BILT will provide a hands-on in-person experience at the firm's global brand support center in Grapevine, Texas. For more information visit BILTapp.com and SkillBridge.osd.mil.

