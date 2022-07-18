VULCAN ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET). Financial results will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 800-225-9448 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 203-518-9708. The conference ID is 2021457.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220

Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

