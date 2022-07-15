Soundcore's Deal Origination team is growing

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP (Soundcore) a New-York based private equity firm, is pleased to welcome Gavin Fox as an associate on the Deal Origination team.

Gavin will primarily be responsible for supporting the Partners in developing investment theses for the fund and building relationships with business owners.

Prior to joining Soundcore, Gavin was an investment advisor for high-net-worth individuals with PNC Investments. Previously, Gavin was a paraplanner for Encore Wealth Management, which collectively managed over $450 million of assets for high-net-worth families and individuals. He started his career in the audit practice of Crowe Horwath, a top-ten public accounting firm. There, he primarily worked with financial institutions including SEC-registered banks and broker dealers. Gavin has a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Bellarmine University.

"We are very excited to have Gavin on the team." Said Alex Bues, Partner at Soundcore. "His experience in working directly with business owners to understand their needs will help us tremendously as we execute our buy-and-build strategy in the lower-middle market."

Over the next 12-18 months, Soundcore will seek to grow the team significantly through the additional hires of experienced private equity professionals to create a 19‑person firm and nearly doubling the number of investment professionals.

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 70 acquisitions across 9 platforms and focuses primarily on industrial services, business services, distribution and value-add manufacturing sectors.

CONTACT: Njideka Emenogu, 212-812-1180, nemenogu@soundcorecap.com

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners