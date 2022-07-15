B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with FaZe Clan Inc.

Business Combination Expected to Close July 19, 2022

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BRPM, BRPMW, BRPMU) ("BRPM" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial"), today announced that its stockholders have approved the Company's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture.

The business combination is expected to close on July 19, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will be renamed FaZe Holdings Inc. and its shares of common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on July 20, 2022 on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols "FAZE" and "FAZEW", respectively.

The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by BRPM with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

About BRPM

BRPM is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. BRPM began trading on the NASDAQ on February 19, 2021 following its initial public offering. Its shares of Class A common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols BRPM, BRPMU and BRPMW, respectively. BRPM is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY).

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the proposed Business Combination, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Business Combination, the benefits and timing of the proposed Business Combination, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern BRPM's or FaZe Clan's strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings or other disputes that may be instituted against BRPM, FaZe Clan, the combined company or others; (3) the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to the failure to obtain certain governmental and regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed Business Combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (6) the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of BRPM or FaZe Clan as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management, key employees and talents; (8) costs related to the proposed Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (10) the possibility that BRPM, FaZe Clan or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the impact of COVID 19 on BRPM's or FaZe Clan's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed Business Combination; (12) the inability to complete the PIPE investments in connection with the proposed Business Combination; and (13) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of BRPM and FaZe Clan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan and BRPM may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan and BRPM specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's and BRPM's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

