Natera Selected for UnitedHealthcare's Preferred Laboratory Network

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, today announced it has been selected to participate in UnitedHealthcare's Preferred Laboratory Network (PLN). Natera's addition to the network was effective July 1, 2022.

UnitedHealthcare's PLN consists of laboratory care providers that have met the insurer's highest standards for access, cost, data, quality and service, based on a rigorous application and review process. UnitedHealthcare works with these labs to continue its efforts to improve the care providers and members' experience.

UnitedHealthcare describes the PLN as "an advanced way to work with selected lab providers to deliver care that places a greater emphasis on patient outcomes and the total cost of a person's care."

"Natera is pleased to be part of UnitedHealthcare's PLN and we look forward to continuing to provide UHC plan members with an outstanding experience," said Matthew Mega, vice president, market access at Natera. "We remain committed to making personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care."

Since its inception, Natera has performed more than 3 million cfDNA tests worldwide, helping patients and their providers make critical health care decisions in oncology, women's health and organ health.

UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.

