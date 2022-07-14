The Majority of Historical 5G Growth Comes from the Consumer Market, Leaving the Enterprise Woefully Underserved - Will 5G Advanced change that?

The Majority of Historical 5G Growth Comes from the Consumer Market, Leaving the Enterprise Woefully Underserved - Will 5G Advanced change that?

A new ABI Research whitepaper explains how 5G-Advanced features and tools are ripe for enterprise deployment and innovation, and without it, 5G is doomed to fail

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2030, 75% of 5G base stations will be upgraded to 5G-Advanced, accounting for 76 million radios, 23 million macro basebands, and 13 million small cells – all in the consumer market. Adoption in the enterprise will be slower, with half (14 million) small cells upgraded to 5G Advanced by 2030. This dynamic is illustrative of both 5G's impressive evolution –and current frustrating shortcomings.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

In its new whitepaper, Is the Industry – and the World – Ready for 5G Advanced?, global intelligence firm ABI Research explores how 5G Advanced—the next evolution of 5G—can be the key to unlocking new capabilities and revenue streams. "It offers features and tools that are ripe for enterprise deployment and innovation, including high-precision 5G positioning, advanced Sidelink device-to-device (D2D) communication, affordable and flexible Reduced Capability (RedCap) New Radio, and support for a host of augmented, virtual, and extended reality use cases," explains Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director at ABI Research, and author of the whitepaper.

"However, it remains to be seen whether operators are poised to take advantage," Mavrakis ponders. 5G standalone (5G SA), a precursor to 5G Advanced that introduced Service Based Architecture (SBA), where the core network deployment process is based on microservices, APIs and functionality exposure to third parties, has barely broken through. Only a handful of operators have launched nationwide deployments, and most SA launches are focusing on network efficiency rather than innovative use cases.

"This is a mistake that the industry cannot keep repeating. If it does, 5G will be doomed to failure and the industry will be forced to restart the cycle again with 6G," Mavrakis concludes.

To learn more about the evolution of 5G and receive a detailed analysis of 5G-Advanced, download the whitepaper, Is the Industry – and the World – Ready for 5G Advanced?

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:



Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research