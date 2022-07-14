Events DC Hires POLIHIRE to Lead Search for Next President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, today announced that DC-based executive search firm, POLIHIRE, will lead the organization's search for its next president and chief executive officer. The minority-owned and small business will identify qualified candidates to replace Greg O'Dell, who resigned earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to have POLIHIRE on board to help with this important search effort," said Max Brown, chairman, Events DC board of directors. "They have a stellar track record of successful executive placements, and they understand the needs of a DC-based business because they are a local, DC based business. I am confident that their experience and knowledge of our city will ensure we find the best candidate to steward Events DC's continued success. We look forward to working together to fill this key position."

Founded in 2006 in Washington, DC, POLIHIRE has become one of the fastest-growing executive search firms in the nation.

"Our firm has helped dozens of client organizations in the District of Columbia and the greater region identify the leaders who are best positioned to guide them in their missions from service delivery to economic development to equitable access to arts, culture and leisure," said POLIHIRE founder and CEO Kenyatta Uzzell. "We have also developed an appreciation for the complexity at the intersection of economic development and public accountability, where Events DC operates. We're looking forward to bringing our learnings and insights to a collaboration with an organization that is such an important driver of the District's economy."

Former Events DC chief operating officer, Samuel Thomas has served as interim president and chief executive officer since the role was vacated in May. The organization's board of directors anticipates naming a replacement later this year.

ABOUT EVENTS DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

