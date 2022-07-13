ROCKHOUSE LIVE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG, FL

St. Pete Will Be the Fourth New Location Since April 2021 With Six Locations Total Including Original Memphis Incubators

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one year after announcing an expansion to Key West, FL and Oxford, MS, RockHouse Live International announced today that they have signed a deal to open yet another new location, this one located in historic downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

RockHouse Live is the first and only hybrid, live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue concept, founded by entertainment and technology guru Zach Bair, and rolling it out internationally with partner and fellow entertainment and financial executive Jock Weaver.

Nicknamed the Sunshine City for its year-round gorgeous weather and stunning beaches, St. Pete is famous for its robust local and tourist driven support of businesses. The city is always packed with happy shoppers and diners of all ages, who enjoy non-stop festivals, events, and a monthly special night out downtown called "First Friday."

The new location will be located in the epicenter of St. Pete's high-energy downtown, and will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, a full kitchen, and a full liquor bar. It will also employ technologies commercialized by the publicly traded sister company of which Bair is CEO, VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), including Soundstr, the company's music recognition technology platform, as well as set.fm "instant" live recording.

The RockHouse Live brand is already well-known in St. Pete, since the popular Clearwater Beach flagship location is on the peninsula.

This will be the fourth new location for the fast-expanding concept since launching its first RockHouse Live in Clearwater Beach in April 2021, and the sixth location including the two original Memphis locations. RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach is rated in the Top Ten Yelp list of Clearwater live music venues.

Both Bair and Weaver bring decades of solid restaurant & music success to the table.

Bair is a famous music-tech entrepreneur beloved for his start-ups and success in music and technology, including ventures such as DiscLive, the pioneer in "instant live" recording, as well as former CEO of Immediatek, a publicly traded music technology firm, which sold to Mark Cuban, in 2006. He is the founder and visionary behind RockHouse Live.

Weaver is known for his leadership in over 50 merger and/or acquisition transactions with values exceeding $350 million. He is a legendary entrepreneur known for his investment and management success in legacy companies, including as the former president of Hard Rock Café International, where he grew the business to a $200mm enterprise, and TBA Entertainment, growing that company to one of the top producers of live events in the country. Weaver is Bair's partner in RockHouse Live International, and also serves as an Executive Advisor to Bair at VNUE.

"I am so excited to welcome St. Pete into the RockHouse Live family," said Bair. "For the last year I have had so many people come to me and ask if we were going to put a location there, and I am very happy to finally say that we are! Downtown St. Pete is an amazing, vibrant hub, and we are looking forward to bringing our delicious food, our music, and our vibe to this eclectic and fast-growing area, and becoming an integral part of the community."

Further details, including the exact location, will be disclosed at a later date. Investors are welcome to contact the company for specific information at investors@rockhouselive.com.

About RockHouse Live™

RockHouse Live (www.rockhouselive.com) is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "instant live" recording.

Founded originally by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair in 2006 in Dallas, Texas, and incubated for several years in Memphis, Tennessee, Bair was joined by former Hard Rock Café International president Jock Weaver to roll the concept out globally. The Flagship RockHouse Live location was launched at the beginning of April 2021, in beautiful Clearwater Beach, FL.

All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to get artists paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after shows.

Locations will also feature proprietary video streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world, and will leverage VNUE's other recent acquisition, StageIt (www.stageit.com).

RockHouse Live. Eat. Drink. ROCK!™

