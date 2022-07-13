RightData Hires Industry Veterans to Its Team

Executives provide profound development and further evangelism to RightData's high-growth business.

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightData, the high-growth startup known for modern data integration and trusted data quality and observability, added two industry leaders to its executive team. These data veterans aim to provide excellence in software development and evangelize its thought-leading position for data infrastructure software. This reinforces RightData's commitment to the market and capitalizes on its recent Series A investment from Level Equity.

RightData (PRNewswire)

Siva Kolisetti joins as Vice President and Head of RightData's Digital Center based in Hyderabad, India. In this role, he will direct engineering in designing and executing state-of-the-art data lakehouse and data quality software initiatives. Siva has held key positions in technical leadership across areas such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and consulting.

"Siva's experience spearheading digital transformation, combined with his superior consulting background, makes him a perfect fit for what RightData needs today. We will depend on Siva to bring our development deeply into the modern data future," said Vasu Santtenapalli, RightData CEO.

Rama Ryali joins as Vice President of Customer Evangelism and Strategy, a vital role to ensure RightData stays in tune with the market and grows its position as a next generation thought leader for modern data. Throughout his career, dedicated to data management and implementation, Rama served as CTO and directed multi-million-dollar data management initiatives.

Santtenapalli stated, "Rama showed confidence in both RightData's company and software approach as a CTO of one of our key customers. We're delighted he's joined the executive team to bring focused messaging and strategy to the mix."

As the need for simple, easy, fast data infrastructure grows into a multi-billion-dollar space, RightData finds itself perfectly poised for more significant growth in the enterprise and mid-market with agile software for new data and machine learning approaches. RightData is unifying the value of trusted data on a no-code platform for data scientists and business users.

About RightData

RightData is a trusted total software company that empowers end-to-end capabilities for modern data, analytics, and machine learning needs using modern data lakehouse and data mesh frameworks. The combination of Dextrus software for data integration and the RDt for data quality and observability provides a comprehensive DataOps approach. With a commitment to no-code, RightData increases speed to market and provides significant cost savings to its customers. www.getrightdata.com

