MCAP Inc. Appoints Peter Baksh to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced the appointment of Peter Baksh, CFA, to the Board of Directors. Mr. Baksh will serve as an independent director and will be a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Baksh is currently the Chief Investment Officer at the First National Bank of Mount Dora. He received his MBA from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University and BBA from the University of Florida. Mr. Baksh holds the CFA Charter and has served as a Board Member for the CFA Society of Orlando.

David Menn, MCAP's Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated: "I have known Pete for almost a decade and he is a recognized leader in the financial services industry. He has extensive experience in the securities markets, investing and market structure. I look forward to benefiting from his insights on the Board."

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

