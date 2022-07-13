LeBron James and LIFEWTR Unveil Purpose-Driven Partnership to Inspire Communities, Culture and the Creative Spirit to Thrive Through Hydration

New partnership will focus on championing underrepresented voices and helping individuals and communities flourish

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA icon, businessman and philanthropist LeBron James is regarded as one of sports' most influential figures of all time with his community-based contributions leaving a lasting impact across the country and the world. Today, premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR and LeBron James announce a multi-year partnership that synergizes James' passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling with the brand's mission to help people thrive.

"I've always loved LIFEWTR and how every detail – from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand's efforts to champion diverse voices – serves a bigger purpose," said LeBron James. "LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we'll do together."

Since the brand's inception in 2017, LIFEWTR continues to pride itself on providing consumers with refreshing hydration the way nature intended, using its reverse osmosis process to filter out impurities to create clean, pristine water, and the addition of electrolytes for a smooth, crisp taste. The new LIFEWTR collaboration with LeBron will include the debut of dedicated programming that will be announced later this year.

"LeBron James' unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at LIFEWTR to help people thrive," says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We are thrilled to work with him to further the LIFEWTR brand's commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish."

Over the course of his career, James has activated a variety of initiatives and partnerships through his LeBron James Family Foundation to support underserved communities across the U.S., beginning with a movement to redefine what family and community looks like in his hometown. In 2018, LJFF opened the groundbreaking, public I PROMISE School to provide a new approach to urban education for underserved students and families in Akron, Ohio. The Foundation has since expanded its wraparound approach with additional resources including higher education and family supports at the I PROMISE Institute, transitional housing at the I PROMISE Village, long-term affordable housing at the upcoming I PROMISE Housing, job training and financial health programming at House Three Thirty, primary and behavioral health care services at I PROMISE HealthQuarters and several hands-on supports in between. These life-changing resources, combined with his Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy, are creating a new model for meaningful social impact and community building.

With a shared passion for creating change, LIFEWTR has revitalized diverse communities across the U.S. From dedicated campaigns supporting artists through funding and exposure, to bottled water collections that feature unique expressions by people of diverse backgrounds, LIFEWTR continues to leverage its platform to inspire and enable people to thrive by providing the hydration and resources they need. Together with LeBron James, LIFEWTR will continue this important work.

James' partnership with LIFEWTR signals the next chapter in his ongoing relationship with PepsiCo. Like LIFEWTR, PepsiCo has a demonstrated history of supporting diverse communities and the evolution of the partnership is in service of the commitments PepsiCo has made to its Racial Equality Journey. The PepsiCo Racial Equity Journey is an initiative that elevates diverse voices within the company, amongst supply chain partners, and the communities it serves, whilst helping to dismantle longstanding racial barriers for Black and Hispanic Americans through a $400 million and $172 million investment over five years.

