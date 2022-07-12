Periscope Launches Favorite Child Design Practice to Give Brands the Preferential Treatment

Award-winning agency spins off design capabilities as stand-alone offering to serve clients from startups to big national brands

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Periscope , an award-winning, full-service advertising agency, has launched a design practice within its business to meet increased demand from clients and the market. The new offering, Favorite Child , was born out of the simple mission of helping brands become a favorite in their category through the power of design. "Design has been one of our best kept secrets for far too long," said Mike Caguin, Chief Creative Officer of Periscope. "Favorite Child will allow us to build upon our reputation in the design world, attracting ambitious clients and new talent."

Favorite Child brand design is offered by Periscope, a full-service, award-winning creative agency and a member of the Quad Collaborative Network. (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the launch and use its design powers for good, Favorite Child will issue a "Reverse RFP" to help turn a deserving brand into a "favorite child" with donated hours of agency work. The Reverse RFP contains just three questions, aimed at seeking unique brands that are putting good out into the world and are inclusive at their core.

Favorite Child's offering is backed by Periscope parent company Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company with deep roots in print production. It will offer end-to-end expertise from concept to shelf, including design strategy, brand identity, packaging, retail design and adaptive design. Favorite Child will seek its own new clients, and current Periscope clients will continue to benefit from frictionless workflows and integrated teams.

"We are one team in terms of solving client challenges, but we are most definitely doubling down on making design a core capability," said Cari Bucci-Hulings, President of Periscope. "What we're doing is offering the best of both worlds for design-only and integrated advertising clients alike."

Katie Kelly-Landberg, SVP Business & Brand Leadership at Periscope, will assume business leadership of Favorite Child. Kelly-Landberg brings 20 years of design-centric experience on brands including General Mills, JCPenney and Target, and has a long tenure of leading inventive teams with a strong foundation of core values. "I'm more passionate about design than I've ever been, because in our increasingly visual and values-led world, how a brand shows up and is experienced is more important than ever," said Kelly-Landberg.

Favorite Child will hit the ground running thanks to Periscope's history of design expertise. Since its founding in 1994, the agency has partnered on design projects with well-known consumer brands including Target, Petco, Publix, Dole Foods, AutoZone and Walgreens. "Unlocking a brand's potential to be the favorite in consumers' hearts and minds is a specialized task," said Tammy Schilling, Creative Director at PepsiCo. "The Periscope team will soar with their strong focus on design and attention to the details that help brands continue to win."

ABOUT PERISCOPE

Periscope is an award-winning agency and part of Quad dedicated to creating a better way for clients through data-driven, integrated marketing that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and drives growth. Periscope provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands. Learn more at www.periscope.com .

ABOUT QUAD

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com .

