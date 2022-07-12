MELENDI ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 U.S. TOUR "LIKES Y CICATRICES"

THE SPANISH POP SUPERSTAR WILL VISIT SEVEN CITIES

THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES IN 2023

The award-winning Spanish artist will hold a special presale for his fans on Wednesday, July 13th.

MIAMI, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Spanish artist Melendi, who has achieved over 25 platinum albums, 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and exceeds 50 million streams on Amazon, announces his new U.S. tour titled "Likes y Cicatrices" which will visit seven of the most important cities in the United States, beginning on February 24th in Chicago with stops throughout Orlando, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York.

MELENDI ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 US TOUR "LIKES Y CICATRICES"

Tickets for the "Likes y Cicatrices" tour will go on pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 13th at 10 AM (Local Time) through Melendioficial.com, American Express and TICKETMASTER. General public on-sale begins Friday, July 15th at 10 AM (Local Time) through Melendioficial.com, TICKETMASTER and AXS.com

February 24 / Chicago, IL / Rosemont Theater

February 25 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

February 26 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena

March 03 / Dallas, TX / Texas Trust CU

March 04 / Houston, TX / Smart Financial Center

March 05 / Los Angeles, CA / Ace Theatre

March 11 / New York, NY / Radio City Music Hall

Melendi has an outstanding artistic career, with a span of more than 20 years. With 11 pop albums to date, his most recent, "Likes y Cicatrices", has been one of the most relevant throughout his musical journey and has catapulted him as one of the most important Spanish exponents in the world. His statistics are impressive with more than 3.2 billion views on YouTube and 54 million monthly views. In addition, his social media accounts have 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 1.7 million followers on Twitter and 3.7 million followers on Facebook.

About Melendi

"Likes y Cicatrices", Melendi's eleventh album, has already become a best seller, reaching No. 1 since its release date and with success preceded by 4 singles; "La Boca Junta" exceeds 20 million streams, a song in which he is accompanied by the Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky that continues to be at the top of the charts around the world. He later released a parody which illustrates the tyranny of social media likes with "Me gusta", a song with a Southern rock vibe that gives the album its title. Later, "Simplemente dilo" would be published together with Miriam Rodríguez. "El último habitante de tu piel" with Carlos Rivera is the latest single to date, as the culmination of a well-rounded album, full of collaborations, new melodies and where Melendi summarizes the experiences of recent years.

Without a doubt Melendi is in one of the best moments of his career, one that is endorsed by astonishing figures; with more than 3.2 billion views of his videos on YouTube and 54 million monthly views.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by a passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

