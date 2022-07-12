The Dirt on the Equip Exposition Demo Yard: At Nearly 30 Acres, Landscapers and Other Attendees Can Test Innovative Equipment

The Dirt on the Equip Exposition Demo Yard: At Nearly 30 Acres, Landscapers and Other Attendees Can Test Innovative Equipment

Equip Exposition's UTV Driving Experience Lets Attendees Put Vehicles Through Their Paces

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Demo Yard is what makes Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, one of the most unique trade shows in the United States. Newly expanded to nearly 30 acres, the outdoor demo space allows landscapers, dealers and other attendees to "test before they invest" in new equipment to see if it's right for their business.

Equip Exposition will be held October 18 - 21, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Equip Exposition will be held October 18 - 21, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Equip Exposition will be held October 18 - 21, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). The show draws thousands of attendees and 1,000+ exhibitors that cover 675,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space in addition to the wildly-popular Outdoor Demo Yard, where attendees can drive, dig, mulch, cut, trim, mow, saw and more to see how the equipment handles and performs before making critical buying decisions.

"Companies that have never reserved outdoor demonstration areas to show their products are lining up to be outside this year," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the show.

Outdoor Demo Yard hours start earlier this year, with additional Wednesday hours from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. The Outdoor Demo Yard is open on Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Friday, October 21 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

"As the industry innovates, more technology is being introduced into landscape care and planning. The Outdoor Demo Yard is where you can see and try the newest developments in our industry – from the latest robotic and zero-turn mowers to the toughest UTVs," said Kiser. "Additionally, changing regulations in California are forcing sizable shifts in what equipment can be sold and used, and Equip Exposition is the best place to see and get a hands-on experience with the equipment of the future."

Also back by popular demand is the "UTV Driving Experience," where attendees can drive and compare the latest vehicles while putting them through their paces on curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Attendees 16 or older with a valid driver's license will be able to drive alongside a representative of the manufacturer who can answer questions about load capacity, features, price and more.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, KY, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com

