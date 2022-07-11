MPOWERHEALTH AND BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF TEXAS LAUNCH RETROSPECTIVE BUNDLED PAYMENT PROGRAM FOR KNEE, HIP REPLACEMENTS

New program aims to manage costs, improve patient outcomes for knee and hip replacement care episodes

ADDISON, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERHealth, a digital health organization, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas have teamed up to launch a program that uses retrospective bundled payments for knee and hip replacement services to help manage costs and improve patient outcomes.

MPOWERHealth logo (PRNewsfoto/MPOWERHealth) (PRNewswire)

The program, which drives accountability for delivering quality care throughout an entire episode, covers knee and hip replacement surgeries and post-op care performed by the independent providers of MPOWERHealth's clinically integrated network in Texas.

"We are looking forward to working with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to help further shift more medical care to value-based care solutions," said Scott LaRoque, MPOWERHealth CEO and founder. "With reimbursements from the payor to the provider completed only after the episode of care is complete, this program creates incentives for the providers to deliver the best quality of care and is a win-win for everyone."

Costs and the quality of care provided for knee and hip replacements can vary wildly. MPOWERHealth and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas's retrospective bundled payment program aims to lower and stabilize the cost of care while improving quality outcomes and satisfaction for qualifying patients through the use of proven clinical care pathways and patient engagement platforms.

Over the past two years, MPOWERHealth has made significant investments to develop its proprietary and comprehensive 360CareNav platform, which supports independent physicians, payors and hospitals in driving better outcomes and creating efficiencies as healthcare continues to move toward value-based care.

To learn more about MPOWERHealth and its offerings, visit www.mpowerhealth.com.

About MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth is dedicated to empowering better healthcare through innovative solutions for specialty physicians, hospitals and payors. Its services include integrated physician networks that support collaboration between neuromusculoskeletal physicians to promote quality improvements; best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical assist services for physicians, hospitals, health systems and medical facilities; and bundled solutions for payors and employers that create direct access to the highest level of conservative spine care at a set cost. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth serves more than 400 physicians, 40,000-plus patients annually and more than 300 facilities in 24 states. For more information and to see the company's comprehensive service offerings, visit MPOWERHealth.

Media contact:

Régine Labossière

regine.labossiere@clynch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPOWERHealth