JDH Capital Company Acquires Pure Archery Group

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDH Capital Company ("JDH Capital") today announced its acquisition of Pure Archery Group, a leading manufacturer of premium archery products.

JDH Capital Company (PRNewswire)

"Pure Archery Group is a leading manufacturer of premium archery products with a reputation for excellence, a dedicated customer base and a history of growth," said Jason C. Rebrook, Chief Executive Officer of JDH Capital. "The addition of Pure Archery to our portfolio is complementary to other investments we've made in the outdoor products industry, and it underscores our confidence in both the company's many leading brands and the outdoor products industry as a whole."

Pure Archery Group, known as Bowtech until 2020, owns and operates several leading archery brands including Bowtech, Diamond, Excalibur, Black Gold, TightSpot, RipCord, and Octane. Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, the company is focused on the design and manufacturing of durable, accurate, high-performance bows, crossbows and archery accessories distributed worldwide. Current production locations span prominent sporting goods hubs, including Oregon, Montana, Michigan and Ontario (Canada).

"This is an exciting new chapter in our business," said Rob Kass, CEO at Pure Archery Group. "We have always been singularly focused on producing the best archery products in the world, and that isn't going to change. With the additional resources and expertise that JDH Capital brings to our team, we have never been better positioned to deliver on that promise."

About JDH Capital

JDH Capital is a private investment firm based in Houston, Texas and was established in 2017. JDH Capital engages in a wide range of investment activities and has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of asset classes across multiple industries. JDH Capital endeavors to partner with our portfolio companies to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns over a long-time horizon.

For more information about JDH Capital, please visit www.jdhcap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JDH Capital Company