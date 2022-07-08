Cumberland Farms Introduces GripHero Hand Protectors for Guest Safety at the Pump

Convenience store chain offers award winning GripHero hand protectors in all northeast locations

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Farms has rolled out GripHero anti-static hand protectors to all of its 550 northeast locations as an added measure to enhance Guest convenience and safety. Award winning GripHero hand protectors are anti-static, biodegradable and designed for use around fuel — and are now available at every fuel pump at every Cumberland Farms store in New England and New York.

"We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution at Cumberland Farms as an enhancement to our Guest experience that offers protection while fueling at our stores," said George Fournier, President of EG America. "In addition to providing protection from getting fuel on hands, GripHero adds another layer of protection from other germs found on pin pads, fuel grade selectors and fuel nozzles."

Oliver Yeo, Founder and CEO of GripHero, said "At GripHero, we are delighted to partner with Cumberland Farms and EG Group, a wonderful brand that everyone knows for its high-quality products and exceptional customer experience. By standardizing the GripHero solution across their complete network, it's a highly visible demonstration of care, with customers knowing they can maintain clean hands at the pumps at every Cumberland Farms store.

Cumberland Farms is part of EG America which operates over 1700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the US. Other banners include Certified Oil, Fastrac, KwikShop, Loaf n' Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering excellent fuel, grocery and merchandise, and food service.

EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the UK&I, Europe, USA and Australia.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK. Further information at www.eg.group.

About GripHero

Founded in 2017, and subsequently winning multiple industry accolades, the GripHero solution is tried and tested on gas retail networks around the world, annually protecting hundreds of millions of customers while handling highly contaminated gas nozzles.

GripHero is a unique and internationally patented anti-static glove system, efficiently providing the ultimate driver protection from the most convenient of all locations – directly from the gas nozzle itself at the very first point of contact with the customer.

With almost no CO 2 footprint, GripHero helps to overcome the high environmental impact of standard gloves and paper, as well as the health issues surrounding hand sanitizers.

Further information at www.griphero.com.

