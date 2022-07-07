SVB Confirms Date and Time of Quarterly Earnings Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB (NASDAQ: SIVB), the financial partner for the innovation economy, will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via form 8-K and issue an advisory release via newswire containing a link to its full financial results, which will be also posted on the Investor Relations section of its website at svb.com.

Conference call: Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in information: 1 (888) 330-3016 or 1 (646) 960-0828, Confirmation 5682116

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via SVB's investor relations website at http://ir.svb.com

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at http://ir.svb.com for 12 months beginning July 21, 2022

2022 Quarterly Earnings Announcements: The Company expects to release quarterly results for 2022 on the following dates, which are subject to change:

Period Expected Release Date Third quarter 2022 results Thursday, October 20, 2022 Fourth quarter 2022 results Thursday, January 19, 2023 First quarter 2023 results Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Company expects to issue an advisory release confirming the date of each quarterly announcement and call approximately 2 weeks prior to the scheduled announcement date.

