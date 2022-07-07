SafeGraph Partners with PredictHQ to Drive Greater Location Intelligence

Demand intelligence powered by geospatial data

DENVER, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places, has announced today an official partnership with PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company. PredictHQ customers will now be able to utilize SafeGraph's point of interest data along with their forecast-grade event datasets.

This partnership will enable organizations with accurate point of interest data, so they can gain even greater event driven insights tied to its unique location. SafeGraph and PredictHQ datasets will be joined by Placekey, the universal standard identifier for any place, making it easier to combine large quantities of datasets from multiple sources. This enhanced data offering will provide even further granularity and precision for use cases such as market research, campaign planning, site selection, demand planning and forecasting, and more.

"We're very excited about partnering with PredictHQ to bring our customers an enhanced offering with high-quality data about places that can be easily joined together" said Ross Epstein, VP of New Projects at SafeGraph. "The combination of PredictHQ's leading event data and SafeGraph's location data unlocks great opportunities to better understand business impact and take action for advertisers, delivery apps, retailers, and more."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with SafeGraph as we both share a vision of enabling the world to be truly data-driven with smart data," PredictHQ Chief Strategy Officer Richard Bray said. "This partnership will add a depth and richness of location insights to our offering that will enable our customers to preempt and prepare for demand fluctuations so they're never caught off guard. Events are a major catalyst of people movement and demand in a location, so combining the best-in-class location intelligence and demand intelligence is an exciting step for far more accurate demand forecasting and planning."

About SafeGraph

SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that curates high-precision data on millions of places around the globe. Our datasets provided detailed, accurate, and up-to-date information on points of interest and how people interact with those locations. Our mission is to build the highest-quality places data and make it available to all. That's why leaders from large organizations like Sysco, Domino's, Clear Channel, and Avison Young, as well as nonprofits and universities, rely on SafeGraph data to feed their data science models, research, and decision-making. To learn more and instantly download data, visit: safegraph.com.

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs. For more information, visit https://www.predicthq.com.

