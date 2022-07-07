Mortenson Continues Building Utah Presence with New GM, Director of Operations and Development Executive

Sarah Narjes, Corey Furst and Jon Hines expand leadership team in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortenson, a top-20 U.S. builder, developer, and real estate investor, is pleased to announce an expanded leadership team for its Salt Lake City office. Sarah Narjes has been promoted to General Manager, Corey Furst has been promoted to Director of Operations, and Jon Hines has been promoted to Development Executive. They join Josh Caldwell, Business Development Executive, bringing together Mortenson's full capabilities in the Salt Lake City market.

"We're thrilled to bring some of our top leaders from different markets together here in Utah, where we continue to expand our regional presence. Sarah, Corey, and Jon have proven to be valuable leaders through the years, expertly managing complex and challenging projects. Their combined experience in developing and building community institutions is a perfect fit for the work we're doing to support this region's rapid growth across the federal, civic, and commercial sectors," said Maja Rosenquist, Senior Vice President at Mortenson.

Narjes joined Mortensonin 2007, overseeing a variety of complex projects in the Denver market. In 2014, she transitioned to the Mortenson Sports + Entertainment Group, serving in a variety of leadership roles for high-profile sports stadiums including: Truist Park (Atlanta Braves) in Atlanta, Georgia, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Centene Stadium (St. Louis City Soccer Club) in St. Louis, Missouri.

Furst joined Mortenson's Federal Contracting Group as a Project Executive in 2015, leading multiple projects for the U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy. In 2020, he relocated to Utah to lead the Eagle Mountain Data Center Building 3 project with Meta.

Hines joined Mortenson's Chicago team in 2008, providing leadership for new development and partnerships across asset classes, including life sciences, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, multifamily, student housing, hospitality, mixed-use and developer-led public-private partnerships.

"This has always been the right time, place, and company, and now we've assembled the right team to deliver to this market in a way that hasn't been seen before," said Caldwell. "Authentic ingenuity and unabashed innovation – in other words, progress – are some of Mortenson's greatest strengths. I couldn't be more excited for our journey moving forward."

Mortenson's Salt Lake City office is located at 324 S. State St. For more on the company's local projects, please visit: www.mortenson.com/slc.

