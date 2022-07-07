MASTER OF CEREMONIES VINCE VAUGHN DEBUTS 2022 WORLD SERIES OF POKER® MAIN EVENT® BRACELET IN GRAND FASHION

Award-winning actor kicks off Main Event Flight 1D with Shuffle Up & Deal

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas baby, Vegas! Earlier today, World Series of Poker (WSOP®) Celebrity Master of Ceremonies, Vince Vaughn, arrived at the 53rd annual WSOP Main Event in memorable fashion. Adorned in royal attire, Vaughn was carried into the Bally's Events Center flanked by a full Roman Royal Court making his way to the Final Table.

Vaughn unveiled the newly designed Main Event bracelet during his procession before offering a few words and making the iconic Shuffle Up and Deal announcement to kick off the last of the prestigious Main Event $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em flights.

"As Master of Ceremonies for the World Series of Poker, I couldn't be more excited to play a role on the Las Vegas Strip by kicking off the biggest and most prestigious poker tournament in the world," said Vaughn. "This is the Main Event and a World Champion needs an incredible trophy, not just some lousy ring."

The newly designed Main Event bracelet is custom created from 500 grams of 10 karat white and yellow gold, featuring 55 and a half karats or 2,767 various precious stones including rubies, and black and white diamonds. In a feature unique to the 2022 design, a removable golden poker chip sits in the center of the bracelet which can be used as a cardholder.

Following remarks, Vaughn made his way through the tables in both Bally's and Paris mingling with some of the sport's top players like Phil Ivey, Johnny Chan, and Chris Moneymaker.

"The WSOP is the biggest deal in poker but to have a Las Vegas icon like Vince Vaughn unveil our bracelet and bring some fun to the event was a special moment," said Ty Stewart, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the WSOP. "We look forward to an exciting conclusion to what has been a historic first tournament on the Las Vegas strip."

Upcoming WSOP events this week include:

Event #71: $1,111 One More for One Drop No-Limit Hold-em

Event #75: $777 Lucky 7's No-Limit Hold'em 7-Handed

Online Event #7: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em Online Bracelet Championship

Registration for the Main Event is open through Friday, July 8 at 3:40 p.m. PST. However, the action doesn't end there with more than 25 WSOP bracelet events still left to play and qualify for, including the Tournament of Champions and more through Wednesday, July 20. The full WSOP tournament schedule can be found at WSOP.com/tournaments.

About World Series of Poker:

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.5 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2021, the event attracted 127,075 entrants to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $237 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. In 2022, the WSOP will take place on The Las Vegas Strip for the first time ever at Bally's, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

