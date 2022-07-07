The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County and Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. Launch Early Learning Curriculum and Training Program to Give Providers a Leading Edge

The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County and Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. Launch Early Learning Curriculum and Training Program to Give Providers a Leading Edge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. (LBP) and the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County launch a program to provide early learning providers access to Learning Beyond's advanced curriculum solutions that prepare children for kindergarten and addresses the child care staffing crisis.

Learning Beyond Early Learning Curriculum logo (PRNewswire)

Learning Beyond Curriculum provides teachers with immediate online access to 52 weeks of Lesson Plans and over 4,000 Daily Activities in a developmental progression for infants to pre-kindergarten, with integrated standards, learning support, social-emotional development, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) from infancy and a Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS®) focus in each activity.

This program gives providers of Manatee county a leading edge in early education. Teacher training is embedded into each daily activity, and professional development is included free, building capacity in teachers, and ensuring their success.

Dr. Corinne Muller, co-founder and chief operating officer of Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. states: "Learning Beyond is proud to bring our revolutionary curriculum to the providers, teachers and families of Manatee county. It is our mission to bring early education forward into the 21st century, building capacity in teachers and creating lifelong learners in our children."

Darrell King, interim chief executive officer at the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, said: "We are excited to partner with Learning Beyond Paper, and look forward to learning from our providers about the impact this is having on their day to day operations."

The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, Inc. is a multi-service agency dedicated to helping children develop skills that they will need to be successful in school and life. The agency's focus is on high quality school readiness opportunities for all children and their families, understanding that it is in the first years of life that a child's future educational success is determined and the critical role of parents, as their child's first and most important teacher. To learn more about the coalition's services, go to www.elc-manatee.org or call 941-757-2900, extension 2101.

Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. brings immersive, affordable, equity-focused curriculum and training solutions to early learning providers worldwide. LBP's curriculum for infants through pre-kindergarten is 100 percent online and includes everything teachers, and administrators need at their fingertips, plus access to professional development. Visit LearningBeyondPaper.com/Florida or on social media at @LearningBeyondPaper.

Contact: Dr. Corinne Muller

cmuller@learningbeyondpaper.com

1-833-452-7669

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.