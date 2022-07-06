Williams Lea opens new onshore delivery centre in Leeds

LEEDS, United Kingdom, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skilled business support services firm Williams Lea held a grand opening today for its 320-person onshore delivery centre on 6 July, 2022. Located in Darwin House at Leeds Valley Park, Savannah Way, LS10 1AB, the centre will deliver centralised, virtual support services to leading legal, financial, and professional services firms.

The Leeds delivery centre is the fifth such location for the global company and will join with the United States operations in Wheeling, WV and Columbus, OH and those in Chennai and Cochin, India to provide world-class business and administrative support to UK and global clients. The four other centres have experienced fast-paced growth in recent years, adding hundreds of jobs in their respective cities.

As the fastest growing city in the United Kingdom, Leeds was selected as Williams Lea's UK delivery centre location for its access to top talent and vast cultural diversity. The company's strategy is built on leveraging technology and standardising workflows to provide seamless virtual service for clients all over the world.

Williams Lea CEO Clare Hart said, "As the largest legal and financial hub outside of London, it just made sense for us to establish our new UK operation in Leeds. It is a great place to find top talent to service our leading legal, financial and professional services clients."

The Leeds delivery centre will be staffed 24/7, and hiring is already underway to fill vacant positions. The local business community welcomes Williams Lea as a global organizations establishing a presence in Leeds.

"It's great to have another high-quality business like Williams Lea coming to Leeds. Another firm of their calibre joining the already great organisations here only adds to the city's kudos, making it even more attractive to others," said Mike Cartwright, Policy and Representation Executive for West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Cartwright continued, "We look forward to engaging closely with [Williams Lea] in the future, to hearing of their plans for growth and expansion, and I'm sure that their plans will help drive the city forwards in a positive direction. We're striving to ensure Leeds becomes a top international city, and Williams Lea can be part of the jigsaw in achieving that."

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms, connecting people, processes and technology to streamline key business and administrative functions and helping companies adapt to a more virtual and digital workplace.

Built on a strong heritage, great client relationships and a talented team, Williams Lea is the trusted global outsourcing provider to clients in highly regulated environments.

Williams Lea serves clients in 20 countries across four continents and has 5,500 employees worldwide. Williams Lea is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

For more information, please visit www.williamslea.com.

