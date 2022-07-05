Former Itamar Medical CEO & President Gilad Glick Joins IceCure Medical as a Strategic Advisor for Global Go-To-Market Operations

A global medical device industry expert with a focus on market creation and fast growth, Mr. Glick has led Itamar Medical, Inc. ("Itamar Medical") as CEO, building its medical device business for a decade until Itamar Medical's acquisition by Zoll Medical for $538 million

CAESAREA, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal ("ProSense"), today announced that Gilad Glick will serve as a strategic advisor to the Company, to guide its commercialization strategy up to execution. Mr. Glick will support the acceleration of IceCure's Go-to-Market operations for global adoption of ProSense® with a special focus on the U.S. and EU markets.

Mr. Glick commented, "As a minimally invasive system, ProSense® can significantly improve treatments of patients with cancerous tumors, including early-stage breast cancer and fibroadenomas while creating benefits and value for doctors and payors. By executing a well-defined commercialization strategy, IceCure has the potential to rapidly ramp revenues and advance the standard of care for many clinical indications including early-stage breast cancer. I'm pleased to work with the IceCure team to accelerate ProSense®'s market penetration."

"Gilad is one of the world's leading medical device commercialization strategists and we look forward to working closely with him. ProSense has tremendous potential across numerous medical indications in global markets, and we believe Gilad's expertise will add significant value to IceCure," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir.

Mr. Glick was CEO of Itamar Medical from 2013 through 2022 when Itamar Medical was acquired by ZOLL Medical Corporation for $538 million. He is also a Board member with Beta Bionics Inc., an autonomous insulin solution and the President and founder of the MedTech Commercialization Institute. Previously, Mr. Glick held the position of VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Biosense Webster a Johnson & Johnson company.

About IceCure Medical

Israel-based IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved in Europe with the CE Mark.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the benefits and the potential Company's ProSense system, IceCure's potential to ramp revenues and advance the standard of care, and the belief that Mr. Glick's expertise will add significant value to the Company. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2022, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

