World Overcomers Christian Church of Durham, NC, to host Independence Day weekend events in Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Overcomers Christian Church (WOCC), led by founder and Pastor Andy Thompson, will celebrate Independence Day Weekend with a two-day event called the "Away Game," consisting of a Sunday Pop Up worship experience and a Saturday White Party social event.

(WOCC) is located in the Raleigh/Durham area of North Carolina and was founded in 2003 with just 35 members. Since its inception, World Overcomers has become one of the fastest-growing churches in America. Membership has grown to more than 10,000 people, nearly half of them men.

Pastor Andy Thompson states, " The Away Game concept was conceived in response to the challenges that COVID-19 presented to churches across America. WOCC spent nearly two years streaming to thousands of viewers each week while the physical doors were closed. Even now, with our church doors open weekly, the majority of our membership still worships virtually. In a post-Covid-19 world, it matters less where you deliver your message and more about the impact of your message. So bringing the message of hope and freedom to Charlotte during a holiday celebrating freedom aligns with our mandate to be a church that reaches the world."

Both events will be held at the Knight Theater 430 S.Tryon St. Charlotte, NC 28202.

The White Party will take place on July 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM and is free and open to the public. This will be a great opportunity to meet Pastor Andy Thompson and his staff. Space is limited; those who wish to attend must RSVP at https://brushfire.com/wocc .

The Pop Up Worship Service will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, and doors will open at 9:00 AM.

Pastor Andy Thompson will be available for comments on Sunday from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM.

Website: https://www.worldovercomers.church/awaygameclt

Media Contact: Marco Cortes, 619-798-8155, hello@markobravo.com

