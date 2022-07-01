Best-Ever Monthly Sales for All-New Kia Sportage in June

Kia America's Longest-Running Nameplate Sets All-Time Monthly Sales Record and Tops 10,000 Units For Third Consecutive Month

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced June sales of 65,142 units, an increase of 12-percent month-over-month. The all-new Sportage SUV posted all-time record monthly sales total of 14,153 units. June also marked the third consecutive month that sales of the Sportage SUV exceeded 10,000 units contributing to record high SUV ratio of overall sales of 71-percent. In addition, Kia captured its largest share of market ever beating the previous high achieved in July 2021.

"With our wide range of sedans, SUVs and electrified vehicles, Kia has the most well-balanced model line-up in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "The ongoing popularity of the EV6 and strong initial sales performance of the all-new Sportage SUV continue to push the brand on its upward trajectory. We are confident that Kia will continue to outpace the industry well into the third quarter and through the rest of the year."

In addition to sales, June saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The 2022 Kia EV6 named among Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winners

The Forte taking top honors in the Compact Car segment; and the Carnival, K5, Rio, Sportage and Telluride models – each taking the number two spot in their respective categories – according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF JUNE YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 2,567 N/A 12,568 N/A Rio 2,986 3,590 14,918 16,673 Forte 9,299 11,482 51,806 62,159 K5/Optima 5,922 8,641 35,312 51,120 Cadenza N/A 32 1 225 Stinger 713 1,404 5,163 6,498 K900 N/A 3 N/A 70 Soul 4,954 7,103 27,608 38,780 Niro 1,723 2,633 17,666 11,817 Seltos 2,193 3,568 19,766 32,185 Sportage 14,153 11,828 52,356 53,374 Sorento 8,133 7,405 39,045 48,313 Telluride 9,186 7,613 46,893 45,438 Carnival/Sedona 3,313 3,184 10,238 11,859 Total 65,142 68,486 333,340 378,511

