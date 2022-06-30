PitchBook Hires Chief of Staff to Guide Company Through Next Phase of Global Growth

SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the appointment of Mary Cadera to the executive leadership team as Chief of Staff. In this new role, Cadera will help define and execute PitchBook's long-term strategy and ensure alignment across departments on key initiatives that empower clients with the tools, expert support and insights needed to source deals, benchmark performance and stay informed on evolving market conditions. Cadera joins the leadership team on the heels of PitchBook's 15th anniversary, strong revenue and userbase growth, and several global and national best workplace award wins, including a top 10 placement on LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in Financial Services List.

"PitchBook is in a phase of incredible growth, both as a people-centric organization and as a leading provider of global public and private market data and research," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "During times of market turmoil, our clients need high-quality data and insight more than ever. Mary's expertise working with large-scale, high-growth businesses will be vital as we execute against our product and research roadmap to better serve our clients and ensure they have the information they need to win."

Cadera's experience spans numerous finance, operations and technology roles, including business development, tax and financial accounting, product management and human resources. Most recently, she was Interim Managing Director of ACT theatre in downtown Seattle. Prior to that, she served as Chief of Staff at Vulcan Inc. where she was responsible for driving efficiency across a wide range of business and philanthropic initiatives and aligning the efforts of Vulcan's various affiliate organizations. As Chief of Staff at PitchBook, Cadera will streamline business operations, identify challenges before they arise and ensure teams are delivering on cross-functional programs that advance client and company objectives.

"PitchBook already has passionate people in place who aim to impress our clients every day," said Mary Cadera, Chief of Staff at PitchBook. "I'm looking forward to working with leaders across PitchBook's global offices to ensure we have the best practices in place to improve organizational efficiency and continue delivering enhanced product and research offerings that will further add value to our clients."

About PitchBook



PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

