Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Launches Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory

Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider Offers Complimentary Patient Resource Supporting Holistic Mental Health Treatment

GILBERT, Ariz., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC ) (OTCQB: DELCF ) (FRA: 6X0 ), today officially launched the Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory . The comprehensive resource will connect KWC patients with qualified mental health practitioners who can help them process and integrate the benefits of ketamine therapy into their everyday life.

Ketamine Wellness Centers logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory is available to anyone visiting KWC's website. Cognitive therapists practicing in KWC's operating states will also have the opportunity to join the network at no cost and more therapists will be added in the future. Patients utilizing KWC's latest resource can reach out to local mental healthcare providers qualified to help individuals integrate ketamine therapy into their treatment plans. All providers or organizations listed included in the referral network align with KWC's standards and philosophies of care.

KWC continues to establish itself as a leading mental health treatment provider by offering various methods of accessible care, including ketamine therapy, cognitive therapy and NAD+ infusion therapy. Through its efforts, the company is approaching 100,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

"Ketamine therapy is a rapidly growing medical field demonstrating promising results, but many patients overlook the importance of continuous cognitive therapy after their ketamine treatments to maximize the outcomes," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and COO of Delic. "A therapist from the network can work with patients to bridge the outcomes from their completed ketamine therapy into positive, long-term changes in attitudes and behavior. By putting together a comprehensive list of like-minded, qualified mental health professionals and organizations, KWC is continuing to focus on a holistic approach to healing patients suffering from various mental health conditions."

For more information about Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, services and hours of operation, please visit https://www.ketaminewellnesscenters.com/locations/ .

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC is approaching 100,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory

Ketamine Wellness Centers has met with the providers listed to ensure aligned standards and philosophies of care. However, this list is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a referral by KWC to any specific provider. KWC does not make any express or implied warranties, representations, or endorsements of this list and has not had the credentials or representations within any providers' listing independently verified. This list includes licensed individuals who identify as being knowledgeable proponents of ketamine integrative care. The practitioners listed represent a variety of modalities, please use your discretion to find a practitioner who meets your specific needs. Additionally, Ketamine Wellness Centers shall have no responsibility or liability for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with use of or reliance on any services available on or through the Integrative Therapy List.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

