Hormel Foods Details Changing Culinary Landscape in America

Experts weigh in on how edible experiences, viral food and mission-based products are having big culinary moments right now and show no signs of slowing down

AUSTIN, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that consumer preferences about food shifted widely during the past two years as people reprioritized what mattered most to them. Some cemented new food routines, while others strengthened their resolve to use brands that align with their core values. Fortune 500 global branded food company Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) tapped the company's innovation and insights experts to provide culinary insights that are driving today's food trends.

Perfect Charcuterie Bite by COLUMBUS® Craft Meats: With home still being the cooking hub for many, people look for foods that provide new and entertaining experiences, restaurant-quality taste or cultural touchpoints. (PRNewswire)

"Hormel Foods has seen dramatic changes in people's eating habits, culinary interests and where they find information about food," said Heather Vossler, director of innovation and consumer insights at Hormel Foods. "We know that consumers expect more from their purchases than just simple nourishment. They desire food products that taste great, create memorable experiences, make their lives easier and support their values, in addition to creating and convenient solutions that help them adapt to their ever-changing lives and routines."

Current trends include:

APPLEGATE NATURALS® DO GOOD DOG™ Uncured Beef Hot Dog: Reimagined products with cleaner, more nutritious or more plant-based ingredients will continue to increase in popularity. (PRNewswire)

HORMEL® MARY KITCHEN® hash in a waffle maker: Blink-and-you-miss-it trends and cooking techniques show no signs of slowing down as consumers look to experience familiar foods in new ways. (PRNewswire)

