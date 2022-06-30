GHR HEALTHCARE ACQUIRES MELEEO

Two National Leading Providers in Revenue Cycle Staffing Solutions Joining Forces

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare ("GHR"), the parent company of seven strategic staffing brands spanning healthcare, wellness, travel nursing, and education, has officially acquired Meleeo, based in Tampa, Florida. The acquisition expands GHR's ability to provide specialized Revenue Cycle Workforce Solutions to its current and growing client base in the healthcare industry.

GHR and Meleeo Logos (PRNewswire)

Meleeo, founded in 2015, works with clients across the United States, focusing on staff augmentation, streamlining processes and mid-revenue cycle solutions and helping improve the overall health of a healthcare system's revenue cycle.

The addition of Meleeo compliments the existing GHR family of brands, with two of the leading mid-revenue cycle solution providers joining forces to deliver more robust solutions for current clients, future clients and consultants.

"The merging of Meleeo into our GHR RevCycle Division, brings together two powerhouse companies in the Case Management, Coding, and CDI space," said John Quirk, CEO of GHR Healthcare. "The combined expertise of these entities makes us the true leader in RevCycle staffing."

Managing Partner of Meleeo, Brian McNally commented, "Combining forces with GHR Revenue Cycle allows us to maintain our identity via our shared values and commitment to excellence while expanding our capabilities to assist our clients in tackling today's challenges."

Barry Matthews, VP of GHR Revcycle Workforce added, "This strategic acquisition is extremely exciting for GHR RevCycle." It will expand our capabilities of providing staff augmentation and managed services within CDI, Remote UR & Case Management. . . our combined companies will create incredible opportunities for growth as a leading provider of mid-Revenue Cycle Solutions." https://www.ghrrevcycle.com

ABOUT MELEEO

Based in Tampa, FL, supporting hospitals and Health Systems nationally, Meleeo has experienced explosive growth since its inception in 2015, making the INC. 5000 three consecutive years. Meleeo exclusively supports Case Management, Utilization Management and Clinical Documentation performance improvement initiatives with specialized talent and advisory services.

ABOUT GHR HEALTHCARE

Founded in 1993, GHR Healthcare has helped thousands of healthcare facilities, school districts, and community-based organizations meet their staffing needs. The Company's brands include General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR RevCycle Workforce, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology and GHR Search. GHR provides a variety of workforce solutions to clients nationwide, including MSP and RPO solutions, contingent, per diem, contract, travel, direct hire and interim services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Healthcare Resources